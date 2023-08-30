US looks for big investment opportunities in Bangladesh





At the end of a meeting with representatives of American Chamber of Commerce in the conference room of Investment Development Authority (BIDA) on Monday, Salman F Rahman told about the interest of American businessmen here. The meeting was attended by 40 representatives of US businesses.

Salman F Rahman said, such a large delegation of American businessmen has never come. Those who have come are representatives of many big companies. Black Stone representatives have arrived. They said they wanted to see which sectors are promising for investment.

Many of our patients go abroad. The US companies believes such infrastructure can be built in the country. They did their homework and found that Bangladeshis spend a lot of dollars abroad for medical treatment. What they are saying is that if we can make the treatment facility in this country that people are getting abroad; there is a big market here.

American businessmen see good potential in the health care sector of Bangladesh, he said, and American giant technology companies have already invested a lot here. They are more interested. American businessmen say they have many opportunities in the smart Bangladesh that we want to make. They think the potential in Bangladesh is very good. US companies want to invest a lot here.

Smart Bangladesh will make cross border transactions electronic. In this Bangladesh Bank, our imports control need to coordinated. Because this transaction is very fast. They have also talked about issues that Bangladesh Bank, ICT Ministry will look into.

President of America Bangladesh Business Council Atul Kashop said, American companies have been working here for decades. It is helping the development and growth of the country's GDP.

He said, American companies are interested in investing in many sectors. Aerospace, Digital Economy, Energy, Life Science etc. There are many sectors of entertainment. We think there is great investment opportunity here.



