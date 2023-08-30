Video
Bangladesh forms high-powered body to boost garment exports

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Government has established a high-powered committee to identify and address the challenges facing the RMG (Readymade Garment) accessories and packaging sector, with the aim of boosting export earnings from this sector.
This is as per sources, which underlined Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has tasked this seven-member committee with delivering its recommendations within the next few months even as a senior official at the MoC emphasised the significant export potential of the RMG sub-sector in the near future even as the Government is eager to overcome obstacles in this sector, particularly as the country approaches its graduation from the least developed country (LDC) status in 2026, reports Apparel Resources.
Preparations are underway to diversify the economy and seek new avenues for growth to address potential challenges post-graduation.
Presently, Bangladesh has surplus production capacities in garment accessories and packaging products, and efforts are also being made to explore the export potential of these items globally.
Meanwhile, according to the Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), the packaging and accessories sector, valued at Taka 350 billion, adds approximately 40 per cent value even if industry insiders have emphasised the need for the Government to address existing issues in the accessories and packaging sector to boost export earnings.
They have also called for the establishment of bonded warehouse facilities to facilitate exports.
Furthermore, the Commerce Ministry has approached the Finance Ministry to request a cash incentive facility to sustain the current export trend in the country's RMG sector. Even as currently, 43 sectors receive cash incentives or subsidies from the Government, ranging from 1.0 per cent to 20 per cent, based on their export earnings in the current fiscal year 2023-24.


