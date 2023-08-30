Video
Home Business

ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr

ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved 25 projects on Tuesday worth Tk 14,778.6 crore at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the NEC conference room in Dhaka's Sherbangla Nagar.
The projects included 13 new projects, 7 old projrcts and 5 out of the sanctioned projects.
The development fund include Tk 12,409.44 crore to come from government exchequer Tk 1,000 from foreign assistance and Tk 619.38 crore will to be spent from the respective projects mother organization.
After the meeting, the Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Planning briefed the journalists.
State Minister of Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmakar, Member (Secretary) of Physical Infrastructure Department Mosammat Nasima Begum, Member (Secretary) of Agriculture, Water and Rural Institutions Department Fazlul Haque and Secretary of Information and Management Department Dr Shahnaz Arefin were present.
Planning Minister MA Mannan said that the Prime Minister has once again put emphasis on reducing further inflation through various government measures and policies.
Mannna said the Prime Minister also underscored the need for averting wastage and unnecessary expenditure of the public fund. "But, necessary expenditure should have to continue, otherwise the economy will not move forward," she said.
The premier has also directed all concerned executing agencies to complete projects with high priority which are nearing completion or have witnessed up to 90 percent implementation rate.
Referring to joining of Bangladesh in the New Development Bank (NDB), an initiative of BRICS, Sheikh Hasina said the NDB has opened up a new window for Bangladesh as the country would now be able to take loans from the bank apart from other lenders like World Bank, Asian Development Bank, AIIB and IsDB.
ECNEC approved projects are - Small Holder Agriculture Competitiveness Project (SACP); Gopalganj District Critical Rural Infrastructure Development (Second Phase), Climate and Disaster Resilience Small Scale Water Resources Management Project; Protective work to protect the infrastructure built on the canals of Hatia Upazila of Noakhali from the erosion of Meghna River, re-excavation of Shubhadakhal in Keraniganj of Dhaka District and development and protection of both banks of the canal (first phase),
Dredging of Mahananda River and construction of rubber dam in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj District, construction of new building of Bagerhat Collectorate, Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy Shishu Park modernization, development of two roads connecting from Purbachal 300 feet road to Madani Avenue, construction of big broken bridge on Sylhet (Telikhal)-Sultanpur-Balaganj road under Sylhet road division, Ramerkanda-Lakirchar connection road development project under Munshiganj road division.
Among the sanctioned projects are Establishment of 500 Bed Hospital and Ancillary Buildings in Jessore, Cox's Bazar, Pabna Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College Hospital Modernization of Diagnostic Imaging System, Development of Child and Maternal Health and Health System (Component-2): Medical Colleges in 8 Divisional Cities of the country Modernization of hospital diagnostic imaging system, expansion of infrastructure and academic activities of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology and Living Know of Behind: Improving Skills and Economic Opportunities for the Women and Youth in Cox's Bazar project etc.


« PreviousNext »

