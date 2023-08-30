Chevron workers at major Australia gas facilities to strike





Chevron, the US energy giant which operates the sites, said it would "continue to take steps to maintain safe and reliable operations in the event of disruption at our facilities".

Fears of strikes recently pushed up wholesale gas prices in Europe. The Wheatstone and Gorgon sites produce more than 5% of the world's LNG and about 500 workers are currently employed at the two plants in Western Australia.

The industrial action will see workers down tools for up to 11 hours a day, according to a strike plan seen by the BBC.

"While we don't believe that industrial action is necessary for agreement to be reached, we recognise employees have the right to take protected industrial action," Chevron said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Offshore Alliance - which is a partnership of two unions representing energy workers, including those at Chevron - said it had been trying to reach an agreement with the company on "several key" issues including pay, job security, rosters and training standards.

It added that workers had been "consistently disappointed with the company's approach to negotiations with the union and Chevron not accepting that an industry standard agreement should apply to the work they perform for the company".

Energy analyst Saul Kavonic said he currently expects the strike to have a limited impact on global gas prices.

However, he warned that energy prices could surge if the industrial action was stepped up.

"In the very unlikely event of a prolonged large scale supply disruption, prices could head back towards crisis levels witnessed last year," he added.

Samantha Dart, senior energy analyst at Goldman Sachs, recently told the BBC: "The problem is these facilities in Australia that produce liquefied natural gas, they are supplying the whole of Asia. �BBC

