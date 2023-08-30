Video
KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides

KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides

KKF team visited natural calamity-hit Bandarban and distributed relief with food among 300 distressed families in Thanchi, Bandarban on August 10 and 11. The whole relief operation was sponsored by X INDEX companies, says a press release.

The Managing Director, X INDEX companies Mahin Mazher said that he and his companies are always with the distressed people and ready to rescue and rehabilitate them with relief progrsmmes .

Sifat-E-Azam, Executive Director, KKF said our humanitarian response program named Manusher Jonno and the tagline is by the people for the people. KKF without delay try to response every calamity at its best, and for this KKF family is ever grateful to Almighty and its every single donors.
Since the situation is getting worst day by day she requested all to extend their support and help to KKF so that foundation can support and reach the maximum.


KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides


