KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides
KKF team visited natural calamity-hit Bandarban and distributed relief with food among 300 distressed families in Thanchi, Bandarban on August 10 and 11. The whole relief operation was sponsored by X INDEX companies, says a press release.
The Managing Director, X INDEX companies Mahin Mazher said that he and his companies are always with the distressed people and ready to rescue and rehabilitate them with relief progrsmmes .
Sifat-E-Azam, Executive Director, KKF said our humanitarian response program named Manusher Jonno and the tagline is by the people for the people. KKF without delay try to response every calamity at its best, and for this KKF family is ever grateful to Almighty and its every single donors.