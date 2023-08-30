Video
Apollo Tyres, IFAD Motors host dealer confce in Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Desk

Embarking on a journey of collaboration and innovation, Apollo Tyres and IFAD Motors recently united for their splendid 2nd Dealer Conference at Hotel Le Meridien, Dhaka.
This event showcased their commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships and elevating the automotive industry, says a press release.
During this distinguished ceremony, Apollo Tyres unveiled with pride the revolutionary Apollo Vihaan Series and the cutting-edge Apollo SL HD 18PR tires in partnership with IFAD Motors, marking a remarkable stride in the Bangladeshi automotive landscape. The event was honored by the presence of Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, Chairman, IFAD Group as the chief guest and Rajesh Dahiya, Vice President, Sales and Service ISO (India, SAARC and Oceania) as the special guest. Moreover, distinguished personnel from Apollo Tyres including Rajesh Uday Kumar, Head of Sales (SAARC and Oceania), Santanu Dutta, Country Head, Bangladesh, Ariful Karim, Group Manager, Bangladesh, A. K. M. Monjurul Karim, Business Development Manager, Bangladesh, Shiv Shankar Singh, Customer Service Manager, Bangladesh were also present at the exquisite event.
High officials from IFAD Motors were also present to grace the ceremony including Tanveer Ahmed, Vice Chairman I, Taskeen Ahmed, Vice Chairman II, Tashfeen Ahmed, Vice Chairman III, Reazul Haque Chowdhury, Group Managing Director, Muidur Rahman Tanvir, Head of Business Operation, Sales and Marketing and Md Shamim Haydar, National Sales Manager.
The newly launched Apollo Vihaan Series and Apollo SL HD 18PR tyres set new benchmarks for performance, durability, and safety in the industry. Under the motto, LEAD.EVOLVE.AIM.PROGRESS (LEAP), this event underscored Apollo Tyres' commitment to innovation and progress.
Furthermore, during this occasion, Apollo Tyres and IFAD Motors joyously commemorated the remarkable milestone of achieving a sales figure of 1 Lac units for the Apollo Endu Race MA.



