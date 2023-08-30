Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit





BYD posted a net profit of 10.95 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for the January-June period, up almost 205 percent year-on-year, the group said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The result was in line with estimates made by BYD in July of between 10.5 billion and 11.7 billion yuan.

Half-year sales were also up sharply year-on-year, rising 73 percent to 260.1 billion yuan.

Electric vehicle demand has soared in recent years in China, which is the world's biggest producer of greenhouse gases in absolute terms. �AFP

