Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Green coconut traders must keep buying, selling receipt

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) has laid emphasis on keeping receipt in buying and selling of green coconut otherwise strict action will be taken for it.
The directorate made the observation today at an awareness meeting on "Buying and selling of green coconut at a logical price" at its head office in the city, said a press release here.
DNCRP Director General (DG) AHM Shafiquzzaman presided over the meeting while its officials and related traders were present there.
AHM Shafiquzzaman said DNCRP will conduct regular market surveillance to control the price of green coconut.
"Valid receipt should be kept for buying and selling the green coconut. If the price is somehow higher than the fair price, the traders will be brought under severe penalties including fines," he added.
On August 24 night, he said, the highest price of green coconut at the wholesale level was found between Taka 40 and Taka 70. That's why the best quality green coconut cannot more than Taka 100 at retail level, he mentioned.
Shafiquzzaman said green coconut price increasing spree is going on at every level of wholesale and retail as no one keeps any voucher or sales receipt for it.
"We have already started working against it across the country. As a result, the price of green coconut has started to decrease," he added. He said they have already given instruction to continue the market surveillance until the maximum retail price of green coconut comes within Taka 100 per unit.
The DNCRP DG said the demand for green coconut has increased at a great rate due to the increase of dengue infection.
"Taking advantage of this, green coconut traders are unethically increasing the prices," he said, adding that traders have already been fined in some parts of the country for selling green coconut at excessive prices.
Besides, traders are being warned to sell green coconut at the right price and keep the vouchers, he further said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD approves draft law to welcome BRICS bank funds
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade
Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation
US looks for big investment opportunities in Bangladesh
Bangladesh forms high-powered body to boost garment exports
ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr
Chevron workers at major Australia gas facilities to strike
KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides


Latest News
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
China, US to hold fresh talks on trade disputes
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft