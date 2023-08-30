Green coconut traders must keep buying, selling receipt





The directorate made the observation today at an awareness meeting on "Buying and selling of green coconut at a logical price" at its head office in the city, said a press release here.

DNCRP Director General (DG) AHM Shafiquzzaman presided over the meeting while its officials and related traders were present there.

AHM Shafiquzzaman said DNCRP will conduct regular market surveillance to control the price of green coconut.

"Valid receipt should be kept for buying and selling the green coconut. If the price is somehow higher than the fair price, the traders will be brought under severe penalties including fines," he added.

Shafiquzzaman said green coconut price increasing spree is going on at every level of wholesale and retail as no one keeps any voucher or sales receipt for it.

"We have already started working against it across the country. As a result, the price of green coconut has started to decrease," he added. He said they have already given instruction to continue the market surveillance until the maximum retail price of green coconut comes within Taka 100 per unit.

The DNCRP DG said the demand for green coconut has increased at a great rate due to the increase of dengue infection.

"Taking advantage of this, green coconut traders are unethically increasing the prices," he said, adding that traders have already been fined in some parts of the country for selling green coconut at excessive prices.

Besides, traders are being warned to sell green coconut at the right price and keep the vouchers, he further said. �BSS

