Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart facilitates Genesis Fashions to open LCs thru H2H link

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Drsk

StanChart facilitates Genesis Fashions to open LCs thru H2H link

StanChart facilitates Genesis Fashions to open LCs thru H2H link

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) has provided Genesis Fashions Limited, a leading ready-made garments manufacturer and sister concern of the M&J Group, with the resources needed to submit trade applications via Host-to-Host (H2H) Connectivity.
This digital trade solution directly links the organisation's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform to Standard Chartered's transaction processing system. This connectivity enables Genesis Fashions Limited to directly apply for Letters of Credit and other trade products from their own ERP system - eliminating any duplication of work and thereby adding efficiency to the trade process.
The Bank's H2H solution provides clients with an entirely paperless service that empowers them to minimise their carbon footprint while conducting trade processes with greater speed and efficiency.
At present, clients must manually complete individual forms to apply for a Letter of Credit (LC). The Bank's digital H2H channel eliminates this step by creating a seamless digital link between StanChart and the client.
 By launching digital solutions that save time and prioritise sustainability, the Bank is revolutionising Bangladesh's LC application process.
The signing ceremony between the Bank and the Genesis Fashions Limited recently took place at StanChart's Head Office recently. Luthful Arefin Khan, Head of Transaction Banking, StanChart and Sheikh Mahfuzul Hoque, Chief Financial Officer, Genesis Fashions Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart said, "Host-to-Host connectivity for trade is a major milestone in the trade digitisation journey - one that Standard Chartered is leading in this market. This makes end-to-end trade transaction processing faster by seamlessly connecting the client with the Bank. Thus, I would like to congratulate Genesis Fashions Limited on becoming the first company in Bangladesh to forward a Letter of Credit application
through this innovative channel. Our Bank is constantly introducing new capabilities to drive trade digitisation. I look forward to scaling up our Host-to-Host connectivity for trade, so that clients nationwide can enjoy its benefits."
Munir Ahmed, Director, Genesis Fashions Limited, said, "This solution greatly simplifies our procurement process and reduces our workload. The process of applying for a Letter of Credit has become faster, more efficient, and paperless. I would like to congratulate and thank Standard Chartered for introducing this new concept to Bangladesh. This will greatly benefit all importers and exporters because each trade transaction is time critical."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD approves draft law to welcome BRICS bank funds
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade
Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation
US looks for big investment opportunities in Bangladesh
Bangladesh forms high-powered body to boost garment exports
ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr
Chevron workers at major Australia gas facilities to strike
KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides


Latest News
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
China, US to hold fresh talks on trade disputes
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft