Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:52 AM
Startup Bangladesh invests Tk 5cr in Bongo

Startup Bangladesh Ltd, the pioneering venture capital company under the ICT Division, has announced a strategic investment in Bongo, one of the leading digital entertainment platforms in Bangladesh.
This collaborative endeavor aims to increase the landscape of online entertainment and content consumption in the country.
An agreement was signed between the two entities, for an investment of Tk 5 crore in Bongo's growth and expansion plans.
The signing ceremony took place in Dhaka recently where State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Md. Shamsul Arefin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Startup Bangladesh and Senior Secretary of ICT Division, Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh and representatives from Bongo were present as distinguished guests.
The State Minister said that this partnership with Bongo exemplifies Startup Bangladesh's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting homegrown startups that cater to the diverse needs of our population.
"Bongo's success story resonates with the vision of a Smart Bangladesh, and we are excited to play a role in amplifying their impact of home-grown solutions," he added.
"We are embarking on a transformative journey, driven by innovation and collaboration, as we partner with Bongo to reshape the digital entertainment landscape of Bangladesh. This strategic investment underscores our commitment to nurturing homegrown startups and fostering technological excellence, aligning with our vision of a Smart Bangladesh that thrives on cutting-edge solutions and enriching experiences for all." said Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division.
"We believe that Bongo's innovative approach to entertainment delivery has the potential to redefine how Bangladeshi audiences consume content. Through this partnership, we aim to provide Bongo with the resources and support needed to further innovate and revolutionize the entertainment industry," emphasized Sami Ahmed, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited.    �UNB


