Stocks fall on profit taking

Shares of Fu-Wang Food topped the trade on the DSE. The shares of Emerald Oil were in the second position. Intraco re-fueling stations held the third position. Next in the list were shares of Rupali Life, Gemeni Sea Food, Sonali Paper, Eastern Housing, Miracle Industries, Khan Brothers PP Oven Bag Industries, and SK Steams Ltd respectively. Stocks fell on Tuesday as the dominant small investors booked profit pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE).At the end of the trading, DSEX, the main index of DSE declined by 8.66 points to 6,290. DSES Shariah index also declined by 1.75 points to 1,371 and DS-30 index fell by 5.8 points to 2,138.At the DSE shares of 127 out of 310 companies were traded. Against that, the shares of 33 companies increased. And the shares of 160 companies remain unchanged.On the day 7 crore 46 lakh 91 thousand 625 shares and mutual funds of 310 institutions were traded. The transaction fell to Tk 391.53 crore from Tk 538.63 crore on the previous day.Shares of Fu-Wang Food topped the trade on the DSE. The shares of Emerald Oil were in the second position. Intraco re-fueling stations held the third position. Next in the list were shares of Rupali Life, Gemeni Sea Food, Sonali Paper, Eastern Housing, Miracle Industries, Khan Brothers PP Oven Bag Industries, and SK Steams Ltd respectively.At the CSE, its main index decreased by 23 points to 18,605. Shares and units of 160 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 20 have increased, 64 have decreased and 76 have remained unchanged. At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 6.94 crore were traded in CSE. Shares and units of Tk 10.5 crore were traded on Monday.