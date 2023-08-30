Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall on profit taking

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell on Tuesday as the dominant small investors booked profit pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE).
At the end of the trading, DSEX, the main index of DSE declined by 8.66 points to 6,290. DSES Shariah index also declined by 1.75 points to 1,371 and DS-30 index fell by 5.8 points to 2,138.
At the DSE shares of 127 out of 310 companies were traded. Against that, the shares of 33 companies increased. And the shares of 160 companies remain unchanged.
On the day 7 crore 46 lakh 91 thousand 625 shares and mutual funds of 310 institutions were traded. The transaction fell to Tk 391.53 crore from Tk 538.63 crore on the previous day.
Shares of Fu-Wang Food topped the trade on the DSE. The shares of Emerald Oil were in the second position. Intraco re-fueling stations held the third position. Next in the list were shares of Rupali Life, Gemeni Sea Food, Sonali Paper, Eastern Housing, Miracle Industries, Khan Brothers PP Oven Bag Industries, and SK Steams Ltd respectively.
At the CSE, its main index decreased by 23 points to 18,605. Shares and units of 160 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 20 have increased, 64 have decreased and 76 have remained unchanged. At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 6.94 crore were traded in CSE. Shares and units of Tk 10.5 crore were traded on Monday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD approves draft law to welcome BRICS bank funds
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade
Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation
US looks for big investment opportunities in Bangladesh
Bangladesh forms high-powered body to boost garment exports
ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr
Chevron workers at major Australia gas facilities to strike
KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides


Latest News
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
China, US to hold fresh talks on trade disputes
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft