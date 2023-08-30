Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA sees prospects of JV investments from Korea in BD

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan today highlighted the prospect of direct or joint venture investments from Korea to Bangladesh in non-cotton textiles, man-made fiber based yarns and fabrics.
The potential on joint-venture investments also covers the areas of functional fabrics like polyester, viscose, spandex, m�lange.
The BGMEA president expressed such interest when Park Young Sik, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, met him on Monday.
BGMEA Director Neela Hosna Ara, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin and Consul at the Korean Embassy Kim Jeongki were also present at the meeting, said a press release.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to add pace to the burgeoning bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Korea through deepening cooperation in various promising fields.
They also had discussions about possible areas where Bangladesh and Korea could collaborate and engage in a meaningful way to boost bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the apparel and textile industries of the two countries.
As innovation, diversification and technological up-gradation are the key strategic priorities of Bangladesh's apparel industry, collaboration between Bangladesh and Korea could yield mutual benefits, Faruque added.
He opined that Bangladesh is a promising destination for Korea to export its mmf, textile machinery, chemical dyes and other raw materials.
On the other hand, Korea is a potential garment export market for Bangladesh. So, there lie mutual benefits for both sides, he added.
The BGMEA President apprised the envoy of BGMEA's initiative to organize Bangladesh Apparel Summit in Korea in November 2023 and sought his support in this regard.
He recalled the contribution of Korea to the development of Bangladesh's garment industry, especially the support the country provided the initial stage of the sector in terms of training and technical support.
Extending thanks to Korea through the ambassador, the BGMEA President expressed the hope that the development cooperation would continue and ties between two countries would be strengthened further.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD approves draft law to welcome BRICS bank funds
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade
Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation
US looks for big investment opportunities in Bangladesh
Bangladesh forms high-powered body to boost garment exports
ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr
Chevron workers at major Australia gas facilities to strike
KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides


Latest News
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
China, US to hold fresh talks on trade disputes
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft