Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh apparel export to UK may increase: Report

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's garment exports to the United Kingdom (UK) are poised for significant growth, thanks to the British Government's commitment to extending duty-free benefits to developing nations, even after they transition from their least developed country (LDC) status.
This is as per reports, according to which, the United Nations Committee for Development Policy, Bangladesh is slated to graduate from LDC status to that of a developing nation in November 2026, which would result in the loss of its preferential trade benefits, which further went on to add while the European Union (EU) will continue to offer LDC trade benefits to Bangladesh for an additional three years, until 2029, the UK has introduced its own Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), known as the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), reports Apparel Resources
This scheme grants developing nations duty-free access to UK markets. The DCTS replaces the EU's GSP scheme, through which Bangladesh previously enjoyed duty-free access to the UK, a change implemented as part of the Brexit process, leading to the development of new trade policies by the British government.
Post-Brexit, Bangladesh's apparel industry has made significant inroads into the UK market due to its competitive pricing. For example, in the last fiscal year of 2022-23, Bangladesh exported clothing worth US $ 5.02 billion to the UK, up from US $ 4.50 billion in FY2021-22, as reported by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD approves draft law to welcome BRICS bank funds
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade
Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation
US looks for big investment opportunities in Bangladesh
Bangladesh forms high-powered body to boost garment exports
ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr
Chevron workers at major Australia gas facilities to strike
KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides


Latest News
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
China, US to hold fresh talks on trade disputes
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
Chinese national arrested for rape of college girl in Dhaka
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft