BCCA urges to withdraw 0.70pc cash out charge on pension scheme





The association president Mohiuddin Ahmed in a letter on Tuesday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently inaugurated the universal pension scheme at the national level.

The initiative is laudable for common man, he said but the service charge fixed for marginal customers for sending the subscription through mobile banking is completely unreasonable and will create a barrier to subscription of the pension scheme.

The BCCA president demanded the cancellation of 0.70% service charge for set in this case. It appears the cash out charge would be Tk7 for paying Tk1000 by customer of the pension scheme through Mobile Financial Services (MFS), This is unnecessary for a new scheme, he said.

