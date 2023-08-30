BB awards SJIBL for sustainable rating ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) received the award in recognition of success for achieving a satisfactory position in the sustainable rating by Bangladesh Bank (BB).





The Managing Director and CEO of SJIBL Mosleh Uddin Ahmed received the award from the Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder in a ceremony organised at the Board Room of Bangladesh Bank's main building on Tuesday, says a press release.





Among others, the Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank Md. Khurshid Alam, Director of Sustainable Finance Department Chowdhury Liakat Ali and the SEVP and Head of Sustainable Finance Unit of ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd Mohammed Ashfaqul Hoque, FCA, FCS were present.