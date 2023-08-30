‘Pension scheme to be transparent and corruption free’





The discussion was organized by Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in which government officials and industrial entrepreneurs along with the officials of the administration department officials took part in the event.

The MCCI President Saiful Islam said on this occasion that universal pension scheme is an effective initiative to include people in sustainable social security and safety net. This will ensure the future economic security of people of various classes and occupations.

A large population of the country will be brought under this program through 4 packages namely 'Progress', 'Security', 'Equality' and 'Prabasi' for all people. A positive aspect is the 50 per cent contribution from the government to low-income people under the 'Samata' scheme.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Abul Kalam Azad said four categories of aaaaare eligible for universal pension between 18 and 50 years of age. People above 50 years of age can also participate.

HR department officials of various companies participated in the discussion. They said, in the case of government jobs, it is seen that the soles of the shoes wear out as the pension is raised. Money is not available unless bribed in various places.

In response to a question, Executive Chairman of the National Pension Authority Kabirul Izdani Khan said, "It is not like other pensions." Other pensions cannot be combined with this. Here, like a bank, the customer will keep the money; it will be deposited into his account.

There will be no human hands here. The transaction will proceed automatically. A person can see his account after one year, how much money has been accumulated with profit. On completion of 60 years, he will continue to receiving profits along with the principal. If he does not live, his nominee will get.

He said, we will not waste any money. All money will be invested in treasury bills and treasury bonds will be bought. Here profit will be given from profit. No tax will be levied on the money received by the individual at the end of the term. Even if there is tax in India-Sri Lanka, we will be tax free here.



