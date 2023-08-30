Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 August, 2023, 9:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Pension scheme to be transparent and corruption free’

Published : Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

Bribery will have no place in extracting profits in public pension schemes. All its activities will be automated online. On Tuesday speakers said in a discussion on universal pension scheme at the MCCI office in Motijheel of the capital.
The discussion was organized by Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in which government officials and industrial entrepreneurs along with the officials of the administration department officials took part in the event.
The MCCI President Saiful Islam said on this occasion that universal pension scheme is an effective initiative to include people in sustainable social security and safety net. This will ensure the future economic security of people of various classes and occupations.
A large population of the country will be brought under this program through 4 packages namely 'Progress', 'Security', 'Equality' and 'Prabasi' for all people. A positive aspect is the 50 per cent contribution from the government to low-income people under the 'Samata' scheme.
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Abul Kalam Azad said four categories of aaaaare eligible for universal pension between 18 and 50 years of age. People above 50 years of age can also participate.
Expatriate Bangladeshi citizens will also get the opportunity to participate in this scheme. What you deposit will be returned to with profit by the government. There is no risk involved, everything will be done online.
HR department officials of various companies participated in the discussion. They said, in the case of government jobs, it is seen that the soles of the shoes wear out as the pension is raised. Money is not available unless bribed in various places.
In response to a question, Executive Chairman of the National Pension Authority Kabirul Izdani Khan said, "It is not like other pensions." Other pensions cannot be combined with this. Here, like a bank, the customer will keep the money; it will be deposited into his account.
There will be no human hands here. The transaction will proceed automatically. A person can see his account after one year, how much money has been accumulated with profit. On completion of 60 years, he will continue to receiving profits along with the principal. If he does not live, his nominee will get.
He said, we will not waste any money. All money will be invested in treasury bills and treasury bonds will be bought. Here profit will be given from profit. No tax will be levied on the money received by the individual at the end of the term. Even if there is tax in India-Sri Lanka, we will be tax free here.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD approves draft law to welcome BRICS bank funds
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU in Berlin to enhance bilateral trade
Canadian envoy, Biman officials discuss bilateral co-op in aviation
US looks for big investment opportunities in Bangladesh
Bangladesh forms high-powered body to boost garment exports
ECNEC approves 25 projects costing of Tk 14,778.6cr
Chevron workers at major Australia gas facilities to strike
KKF responds to in Bandarban floods, landslides


Latest News
Dhaka air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day
Airport in northwestern Russia under drone attack: official
$650bn reserve boost helped global economy: IMF
Men's Asian 5s Hockey: Bangladesh pummelled 15-1 by India
BNP chalks out programme to remember victims of enforced disappearance Wednesday
Memorial for Wagner chief held in private
Bangladesh registers 13 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BKMEA, BWA sign MoU to enhance business relations
Minor child drowns in Jhenidah pond
China, US to hold fresh talks on trade disputes
Most Read News
Soaring commodity prices worry
BD-Myanmar to trade visits
BVP gets new body
Gatco graft case: Indictment hearing deferred to Sept 24
Tania turns successful entrepreneur from housewife
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Contempt of court charge against 7 pro-BNP SC lawyers
PM to hold press conference at 4pm on BRICS Summit
DUTA president Rahmat Ullah can take part in academic activities, HC orders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft