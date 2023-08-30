

ONE Bank inks deal with Sarah Resort Ltd Recently ONE Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Sarah Resort Ltd recently, says a press release. Ahmad Raquib, General Manager of Sarah Resort Limited and Md Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card holders will get 25 per cent discount on Room Rent. High officials of both the organisations were also present in this occasion.



