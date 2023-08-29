HC orders BTRC to remove Tarique's speech from online platforms

Video
Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

Regarding an order for removal of all videos of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's speeches from social media, two judges of the High Court Division on Monday left the courtroom amid chaos caused by heated arguments of pro-Awami League and pro- BNP lawyers.

The proceedings remained halted for about two and half hours due to the chaos at courtroom.
 
In its order, the bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam directed the chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove all statements of Acting Chairman of BNP at different times, from social media platforms.

The bench had given the directive during final hearing of a rule on January 5, 2015.

Drawing attention of the court, pro-BNP lawyers pointed out that a 'no confidence petition' was submitted to the Chief Justice to transfer the writ to another bench. Under the circumstances, it is not fair to issue an order, the lawyers argued.

The pro-BNP lawyers also requested the bench to adjourn the hearing until the Chief Justice disposed of a petition that sought transfer of the case to another bench.

Then, appearing for the State, Deputy Attorney general submitted, 'What is this? What is happening?'
Afterwards, pro-BNP lawyers started raising objections over the HC orders that asked BTRC to remove statements of Tarique Rahman, who is absconding in the eye of the law, from social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

Then the court said, "When you finish, we will say something."

At the time a pro-BNP lawyer said, "It is like a game show."

Then, the bench, "Let us speak."

"The order has been given, if you are aggrieved, you can go to the Appellate Division," the bench said.

At that time, several pro-BNP lawyers said addressing the judge, "You are biased, we do not trust you."

The state lawyer said that no one could force you to order.

Pro-BNP lawyers said, "Shut up, shut up."

Then, state lawyer said to the judges, "You will run the court in your own way. Let the cases be called in order."

At one point, arguments between the two sides created great uproar and commotion.


