Teesta flows above danger level, Jamuna swells rapidly







Same time, the floods in three upazilas - Rajarhat, Ulipur and Chilmari in Kurigram remained unchanged as the Teesta was flowing above its danger level on Monday.



According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the Teesta was flowing nine cm above the danger level at Kaunia point of the Teesta Barrage on Monday noon.

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat BWDB said that the flood waters receded from five upazilas of the district as the Teesta was flowing 19cm below the danger level at Dalia point.



The FFWC under BWDB on Monday reported that though the Brahmaputra River was steady the Jamuna was rising.



The Brahmaputra may rise and the Jamuna River may remain steady in next 24 hours.



The Ganges-Padma River was rising trend which may continue in next 72 hours, the FFWC report said.



Assistant Engineer of BWDB Mahadi Hasan, also in-charge FFWC, said, "All the major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country were rising on Monday and that they may remain steady in next 24 hours."



Though the Teesta, Dharla and Dudkumar rivers in the northern region of the country were steady, they are likely to rise in the next 24 hours, he added.



"The Teesta at Dalia, Dharla at Kurigram and Dudkumar at Pateswari points may flow close to their respective danger levels in next 24 hours," Mahadi Hasan said.



Besides, the floods in the low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts in the Teesta basin may remain steady in the next 24 hours, he added.



In Burirhat area of Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila, a portion of a 60-metre dyke of the BWDB collapsed due to water flow last night.



The remaining part of the dyke is also at risk and BWDB personnel have been trying to protect it by dumping geo bags since last night, said BWDB official Mamun.



Majibur Rahman, 68, a farmer at Burirhat, said, "The dyke was built in 1999. We never thought it would collapse." If the rest of the dyke collapses, the farmers will lose their arable land and homesteads due to the flood, local people said.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread heavy rainfalls are very likely across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 1 in the Northeast India.



There are chances of heavy rainfalls across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in next 24 hours in East India, the IMD report said on Monday.



Meanwhile, a large amount of Aman paddy fields has been submerged in Teesta char areas. Teesta was flowing above its danger level for the third time this season, leaving around one lakh people marooned in Rangpur, Nilphamari, and Lalmonirhat.



Around 50,000 people are marooned in 100 chars and riverside villages in 22 unions of eight upazilas in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram.



However, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall at places in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in next 24 hours.



"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places in Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions and at one or two places in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions," said a Met Office forecast.



The axis of monsoon trough was running across Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam as well as across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.



Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.



The Jamuna is swelling rapidly raising apprehension that the river at Fulchari, Bahaduraband and Porabari points may flow close to their respective danger levels in next 24 hours.Same time, the floods in three upazilas - Rajarhat, Ulipur and Chilmari in Kurigram remained unchanged as the Teesta was flowing above its danger level on Monday.According to Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the Teesta was flowing nine cm above the danger level at Kaunia point of the Teesta Barrage on Monday noon.Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat BWDB said that the flood waters receded from five upazilas of the district as the Teesta was flowing 19cm below the danger level at Dalia point.The FFWC under BWDB on Monday reported that though the Brahmaputra River was steady the Jamuna was rising.The Brahmaputra may rise and the Jamuna River may remain steady in next 24 hours.The Ganges-Padma River was rising trend which may continue in next 72 hours, the FFWC report said.Assistant Engineer of BWDB Mahadi Hasan, also in-charge FFWC, said, "All the major rivers in the North-Eastern region of the country were rising on Monday and that they may remain steady in next 24 hours."Though the Teesta, Dharla and Dudkumar rivers in the northern region of the country were steady, they are likely to rise in the next 24 hours, he added."The Teesta at Dalia, Dharla at Kurigram and Dudkumar at Pateswari points may flow close to their respective danger levels in next 24 hours," Mahadi Hasan said.Besides, the floods in the low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts in the Teesta basin may remain steady in the next 24 hours, he added.In Burirhat area of Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila, a portion of a 60-metre dyke of the BWDB collapsed due to water flow last night.The remaining part of the dyke is also at risk and BWDB personnel have been trying to protect it by dumping geo bags since last night, said BWDB official Mamun.Majibur Rahman, 68, a farmer at Burirhat, said, "The dyke was built in 1999. We never thought it would collapse." If the rest of the dyke collapses, the farmers will lose their arable land and homesteads due to the flood, local people said.According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread heavy rainfalls are very likely across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 1 in the Northeast India.There are chances of heavy rainfalls across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in next 24 hours in East India, the IMD report said on Monday.Meanwhile, a large amount of Aman paddy fields has been submerged in Teesta char areas. Teesta was flowing above its danger level for the third time this season, leaving around one lakh people marooned in Rangpur, Nilphamari, and Lalmonirhat.Around 50,000 people are marooned in 100 chars and riverside villages in 22 unions of eight upazilas in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram.However, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Monday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall at places in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in next 24 hours."Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places in Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions and at one or two places in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions," said a Met Office forecast.The axis of monsoon trough was running across Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam as well as across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.