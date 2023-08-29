Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kazi Shahid passes away

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

Kazi Shahid passes away

Kazi Shahid passes away

Kazi Shahid Ahmed, renowned entrepreneur, sports organizer, writer and publisher died at the age of 83 at his Dhaka residence on Monday at 7:15pm.

He was born in 1940 in Jashore, Kazi Shahid was the founder and chairman of the Gemcon Group.

He was also the founder of the first ever organic tea state in Bangladesh. The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Kazi Shahid Foundation are his non-profit initiatives.  
Throughout most of his life time, he came up with surprises by taking new initiatives.

A graduate in engineering, he served in the Bangladesh Army. He was one of the founding platoon commanders of Bangladesh Military Academy.

He started his career in business in 1979, with the establishment of Gemcon Group. He was also the publisher and editor of renowned weekly Khoborer Kagoj and daily Ajker Kagoj.

The modernity that is present in the newspapers published in Bangladesh at present started with Ajker Kagoj, which also played a leading role in the implementation of free opinion and the spirit of the Liberation War then.

Kazi Shahid Ahmed's first book was published in 1995. Two other books named "Amar Lekha" and "Ghore Agun Legeche" were also published in the same year.

His autobiography, titled 'Jiboner Shilalipi," was published in 2014. In the same year, the novel "Pasha" was published.

He wrote another novel named "Datey Kata Pencil," which was published in 2017. In 2018, he published his novel "Opekkha."

"Bhairab" has already been translated into English, and an English translation of his autobiography is waiting for publication.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After Moon landing, India eyes the Sun
HC orders BTRC to remove Tarique's speech from online platforms
Teesta flows above danger level, Jamuna swells rapidly
Kazi Shahid passes away
Cabinet approves Cyber Security Bill to replace DSA
Transaction adviser appointed
BD to consider Maersk's offer on new container terminal in Ctg: PM  
Foil propaganda against universal pension scheme, urges PM


Latest News
Woman 'kills husband' in Rajshahi 3 days after marriage
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Stocks extend gaining streak
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft