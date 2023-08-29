

Kazi Shahid passes away



He was born in 1940 in Jashore, Kazi Shahid was the founder and chairman of the Gemcon Group.

He was also the founder of the first ever organic tea state in Bangladesh. The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Kazi Shahid Foundation are his non-profit initiatives.





A graduate in engineering, he served in the Bangladesh Army. He was one of the founding platoon commanders of Bangladesh Military Academy.



He started his career in business in 1979, with the establishment of Gemcon Group. He was also the publisher and editor of renowned weekly Khoborer Kagoj and daily Ajker Kagoj.



The modernity that is present in the newspapers published in Bangladesh at present started with Ajker Kagoj, which also played a leading role in the implementation of free opinion and the spirit of the Liberation War then.



Kazi Shahid Ahmed's first book was published in 1995. Two other books named "Amar Lekha" and "Ghore Agun Legeche" were also published in the same year.



His autobiography, titled 'Jiboner Shilalipi," was published in 2014. In the same year, the novel "Pasha" was published.



He wrote another novel named "Datey Kata Pencil," which was published in 2017. In 2018, he published his novel "Opekkha."



"Bhairab" has already been translated into English, and an English translation of his autobiography is waiting for publication.



