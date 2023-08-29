Cabinet approves Cyber Security Bill to replace DSA







The new bill seeks to make two sections of the DSA Act 2018 bailable.



The cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Tejgaon office was chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The meeting over, Law Minister Anisul Huq told reporters about the CSA.



Cabinet Secretary M Mahbub Hossain briefed the media about the outcome of the meeting.



Law Minister Anisul Huq said that after amending two sections the proposed law, all the sections except the one dealing with technical issues, will be bailable.



The bill is expected to be placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) soon after vetting by the Law Ministry, said Anisul Huq.



Section 21of the DSA dealing with publication of news or propaganda against Liberation War and the spirit of Liberation war, Father of the Nation, the national anthem and national flag, will be blable.



Under the DSA, a person could be imprisoned for a maximum of 10 years and fined up to Tk one crore for the offenses under Section 21. Earlier, the Law Minister had said the sentence for this crime has been reduced to seven years in the proposed CSA.



After the amendment of the Section, there will be no jail term for defamation.



The Cabinet had on August 7, approved the draft "Cyber Security Act 2023" in principle at meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



On August 9, the draft of the act was published on the website of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, seeking the views of stakeholders within 14 days. It received around 500 responses, according to the ministry.



According to the officials, the proposed law will replace the DSA with amendments to some sections of the existing law and the addition of new penalties for hacking related offences.



However, following the publication of the draft CSA earlier this month, legal experts said the new law will be basically rebranding the DSA without much value addition and isn't expected to bring much changes.



The DSA was enacted in 2018 to replace the controversial Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act 2006 (as amended in 2013), which was passed during the BNP tenure.



