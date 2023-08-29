Transaction adviser appointed







In this connection, the Chattogram WASA signed an agreement with a joint venture organisation of Bangladesh-Italy-India GTCBL-IQT-Innovest-BETSJV.



The agreement was signed in a local hotel in Chattogram on Monday, Superintendent Engineer of Chattogram WASA and also the project director Ariful Islam told the Daily Observer.

The appointed transaction adviser will conduct a detailed feasibility study of the project which will be implemented under Public Private Partnership (PPP) and G to G system.



Meanwhile, Marubeni Corporation of Japan will implement the Catchment-6 project of sewage treatment plant.



Under the agreement, the Marubeni Corporation will invest at around $325 million totalling of Tk 3,510 crore in the project.



Over 5 lakh residents of the city at Patenga area will get benefit of sanitation facilities under the project, Ariful Islam told the Daily Observer.



The project will be implemented in four years, starting from January next to December 2028, he said.

The plant includes from Customs point at Patenga over an area of 28.5 square kilometres and five lakh people will be benefitted from the project, PD said.



The project also include, construction of a treatment plant of 50 million litres capacity per day, installation of 68 km long sewage pipeline, one low-lift pump station and connections to 11000 residences of the locality.



Ariful Islam further said that the entire seweage treatment project has been implemented in phases dividing the city into six zones. A total of six Catchment plants will be installed in six zones, namely Catchment-1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 respectively.



A French firm Seuraica has already completed the feasibility study of Catchment-5 while the Feasibility studies of Catchment-2, 3, and 4 have been conducting by a Korean firm and Nippon Koei of Japan respectively" Project Director said.



He said, Nippon Koei has been condcuting the study of Catchment- 2 and 4 while a Korean firm is conducting the study of Catchment-3.



Meanwhile, nearly 35 per cent works of the Catchment-1 of sewage treatment plant of Chattogram WASA have so far been completed.



Meanwhile, Chattogram WASA started the subscribers' connection for sewage plant in the first week of April last, Arif said.



"In the Catchment-1 project, over 28,000 connections will be given in 21 Wards of 41 of Chattogram City Corporation," he added.



"With the connections over 2 million residents will be benfitted," Arif said.



Arif said that the work order had been awarded one South Korean and two Chinese companies in January 2022 last.



Those companies are, Korean firm TayungEngineering and Construction and Chinese firms Power China and China Civil Engineering (CCE).



Meanwhile, the Catchment-1 has been implementing at three packages. Of them, two Chinese firms and one Korean firm have been selected for the project.



The Korean firm is conducting the wotks of the treatment including the installation of 90 km long pipeline while the Chinese firms are completing the installation of 60 km and 50 km long pipeline. The project Phase-1 includes; 182 km long pipeline, manhole and chambers is 3620 numbers, force mains is 3.31 km, realignment of existing utilities, sewerage pump stations are 15 numbers, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, sewerage treatment plant 100 MLD (million Litre per Day), etc. The Catchment-1 is being implemented at taka 3,808 crore.



The WASA management started the works over 163 acres of land at Halishahar area.



Under the projects, a total of 200 km long pipelines will be installed.



After completion of the project, there will be no need of septic tanks in any building in the city as all household septic dirt will directly go to sewerage treatment plant rather Karnaphuli River. The sewage treatment plant will be set up on 165 acres of land in city's Halishahar area.



Since its inception in 1963, the CWASA did not take measures to solve sewage problem. But the present Awami League government took the project.



Besides, human excreta and other wastage of septic tanks of nearly 70 lakh people of city directly fall into the river Karnaphuli. One lakh out of six lakh slum families have no access to sanitary latrine and they discharge their excreta through 'kucca' makeshift latrine set up alongside various water bodies.



The CWASA started its activities with the supply of 16 million litres of water through 19 deep tube wells, but without sewer system. More than 700 numbers of small and heavy industries have been developed on both sides of the river Karnaphuli. The pollutants and wastage of those industries are directly flowing down to the river polluting it heavily.



