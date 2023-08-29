

BD to consider Maersk's offer on new container terminal in Ctg: PM



The prime minister made the assurance when Chief Executive Officer of the Maersk Group Robert Maersk Uggla along with Danish Charge D'Affaires in Bangladesh Andres B Karlsen called on her at her office.



Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

"Over 50 Danish companies are working in Bangladdsh and Maersk Group is now interested to construct and operate APM terminal at Laldia," Hasina said.



The PM said that a national committee has been formed to formulate logistic policy for the development of ports.



In this regard, she mentioned that two ports - Chattogram and Mongla - are already in operation while the government is developing another named Payra Port and it will come into operation soon.



"India, Nepal and Bhutan have been given opportunities to use these ports for the mutual benefits," the prime minister said.



There will be many opportunities and advantages in the ports particularly in the Payra Port, she added.



During the meeting, the Maersk Group CEO said, there are great potentials in the areas of container shipping and logistic support in Bangladesh.



Maersk Uggla welcomed vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to establish Smart Bangladesh and said it would be reflected in Chattogram sea port, according to the press secretary.



He expressed keenness to invest for the development of port and logistic supports in Bangladesh saying there are many opportunities in this sector.



In this context, the Maersk Group CEO mentioned that H&M, M&S, Walmart and other big companies are interested to import more RMG products from Bangladesh.



He said that there are many opportunities to diversify cooperation, while the Danish government is very much supportive in the logistic policy.



Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail were present.



Talking with the Daily Observer, Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, Chairman of the CPA said that the Chattogram Port prime sea port of the country would immensely be benefitted with the invest of an internationally reputed organisation.



Container handling capacity of Chattogram Port will also be increased further, he said.



"Besides, the reputation of Chattogram Port will certain improve in the shipping sector internationally," Sohail said.



He also welcomed the goodwill gesture of the Danish organisation for investment in Bangladesh, particularly in Chattogram Port.



Meanwhile, the Maersk Line is interested to invest in the Terminal under Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) system or under joint operation.



Maersk Line is handling over one third of the total container handling of the Chattogram Port.

"If they have their own terminal in Chattogram, it will certainly enhance the container handling capacity of Chattogram Port," sources said.



Meanwhile, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has successfully completed the eviction drive from Laldiar Char to set up a multi-purpose terminal there in 2019 last. The CPA has erected fencing surrounding the 78 acres of land.



Earlier, CPA had taken the step to construct a container terminal styled, Laldia Multi-purpose Terminal under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in order to enhance the container handling capacity of the country's premier maritime port.



CPA had also taken the project at a cost of Taka around 3000 crore on 53 acres of land at Laldia at the estuary of the river Karnaphuli.



The project was supposed to be funded by the five members of a consortium with the help of Asian Development Bank (ADB). The project involves the construction of bulk cargo and container handling terminal including the construction of berths, storage facilities, loading and unloading facilities, an administrative space and the installation of equipment with safety and security systems. The new Laldia Multi-purpose Terminal will be equipped with two berths for the handling of containers from geared ships as well as two berths for the handling of dry bulk and break bulk general cargo. The Laldia Terminals will have the handling capacity of 3 lakh Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit or TEUs of container per year.



But since then the project could not progress further.



CHATTOGRAM, Aug 28: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh would consider a proposal of Danish shipping and logistic giant Maersk Group for constructing and operating a new container terminal at Laldia under the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).The prime minister made the assurance when Chief Executive Officer of the Maersk Group Robert Maersk Uggla along with Danish Charge D'Affaires in Bangladesh Andres B Karlsen called on her at her office.Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on."Over 50 Danish companies are working in Bangladdsh and Maersk Group is now interested to construct and operate APM terminal at Laldia," Hasina said.The PM said that a national committee has been formed to formulate logistic policy for the development of ports.In this regard, she mentioned that two ports - Chattogram and Mongla - are already in operation while the government is developing another named Payra Port and it will come into operation soon."India, Nepal and Bhutan have been given opportunities to use these ports for the mutual benefits," the prime minister said.There will be many opportunities and advantages in the ports particularly in the Payra Port, she added.During the meeting, the Maersk Group CEO said, there are great potentials in the areas of container shipping and logistic support in Bangladesh.Maersk Uggla welcomed vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to establish Smart Bangladesh and said it would be reflected in Chattogram sea port, according to the press secretary.He expressed keenness to invest for the development of port and logistic supports in Bangladesh saying there are many opportunities in this sector.In this context, the Maersk Group CEO mentioned that H&M, M&S, Walmart and other big companies are interested to import more RMG products from Bangladesh.He said that there are many opportunities to diversify cooperation, while the Danish government is very much supportive in the logistic policy.Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail were present.Talking with the Daily Observer, Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, Chairman of the CPA said that the Chattogram Port prime sea port of the country would immensely be benefitted with the invest of an internationally reputed organisation.Container handling capacity of Chattogram Port will also be increased further, he said."Besides, the reputation of Chattogram Port will certain improve in the shipping sector internationally," Sohail said.He also welcomed the goodwill gesture of the Danish organisation for investment in Bangladesh, particularly in Chattogram Port.Meanwhile, the Maersk Line is interested to invest in the Terminal under Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) system or under joint operation.Maersk Line is handling over one third of the total container handling of the Chattogram Port."If they have their own terminal in Chattogram, it will certainly enhance the container handling capacity of Chattogram Port," sources said.Meanwhile, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has successfully completed the eviction drive from Laldiar Char to set up a multi-purpose terminal there in 2019 last. The CPA has erected fencing surrounding the 78 acres of land.Earlier, CPA had taken the step to construct a container terminal styled, Laldia Multi-purpose Terminal under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in order to enhance the container handling capacity of the country's premier maritime port.CPA had also taken the project at a cost of Taka around 3000 crore on 53 acres of land at Laldia at the estuary of the river Karnaphuli.The project was supposed to be funded by the five members of a consortium with the help of Asian Development Bank (ADB). The project involves the construction of bulk cargo and container handling terminal including the construction of berths, storage facilities, loading and unloading facilities, an administrative space and the installation of equipment with safety and security systems. The new Laldia Multi-purpose Terminal will be equipped with two berths for the handling of containers from geared ships as well as two berths for the handling of dry bulk and break bulk general cargo. The Laldia Terminals will have the handling capacity of 3 lakh Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit or TEUs of container per year.But since then the project could not progress further.