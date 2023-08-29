Foil propaganda against universal pension scheme, urges PM







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday instructed the authorities concerned to ensure that none misguides or provokes the people not to participate in the recently introduced 'Universal Pension Scheme'."The government introduced the pension scheme for all the people in the country. Huge responses of the people are being received for the scheme. More than 10,000 people have already completed registration.Around one lakh registration requests are under process. The government wants that the people can register for the scheme with no interruption and no one can provoke them not to register," the Prime Minister said while chairing the Cabinet meeting at her Tejgaon office in the capital.Briefing reporters after the meeting at Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary M Mahbub Hossain said, "A section of the people has been making propaganda against the universal pension scheme, so that it cannot succeeded. The authorities have to inform the facts to the people what the government is doing, what's it going to do, how the people would be benefited, the PM instructed.""The PM said that people should participate in the pension scheme after learning everything about it.We don't want that anyone can provoke or mislead the people about the scheme. So, everyone have to be vigilant. Wherever you talk, talk about the scheme. Let the people know about it. If anyone asks any question, reply properly. The Information and Broadcast Ministry will take measures to campaign about the scheme and create awareness among the people," the Cabinet Secretary said.'What kind of punitive measures would be taken against the anti-campaigners?' in response to the query, the Cabinet Secretary said, "There is no necessity of giving such instructions. Legal procedures would be followed."According to the Finance Ministry sources, some 1,700 people have registered in a single day after launching the pension scheme on August 17, by the PM. Till to date, more than 10,000 people have registered for the scheme.Under the new scheme, a person bellow 50 years will get pension benefits after the age of 60 years while the people above 50 will have to pay their fees at least for 10 years to get the benefit.