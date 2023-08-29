Video
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:52 PM
Front Page

PM to brief media today on SA visit

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to hold a media briefing on Tuesday to address the outcome of her recent five-day visit to South Africa.

The briefing will be held at her official residence at 4pm, Ihsanul Karim, press secretary to the prime minister, said on Monday.

The prime minister recently returned home from Johannesburg after attending the BRICS Summit, a five-nation alliance that controls a quarter of the world economy and recently announced an expansion.

It was the 15th Summit of BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz In�cio Lula da Silva were also in attendance.

Hasina arrived in Johannesburg on Aug 22 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of President Ramaphosa, the current BRICS chair.    �bdnews24.com


