Soaring commodity prices worry

The issue of commodity price hike is being criticized in every area of the country. Even AL leaders and activists including its associate and front bodies are also criticizing the matter in the party forum. They are also finding and analyzing the reasons behind the price hike.



According to party insiders, many party leaders think that all achievements of the government are fading due to the price hike of daily commodities. They think that strong syndicate, middlemen and dishonesty of common traders are the main reasons behind the price hike.

The AL leaders also think that the trend of price hike in the country has started since the Covid-19 pandemic period and after that the Ukraine-Russia war has appeared as a curse for commodity prices all over the world.



Low and middle income people are suffering most and these people are facing another hardship after the Covid-19 pandemic period due to the unrelenting price hike of essentials.



As a result, the discontent among the people automatically falls on the government and the ruling party. This situation also agitates the grassroots level of the party against the policymakers of the government and the decision making leaders of AL.



All level public representatives -both local government and parliamentary representatives-of the ruling party are in the centre of trouble due to the price hike of daily essentials. Because they have to meet people regularly and ahead of the next general election nomination aspirants of the ruling party are regularly participating in mass gatherings as part of election campaigns.



While talking to the Daily Observer some public representatives of different areas of the ruling party said, "We have to see and hear the people's sufferings and complaints regularly as they voted for us.



Now, people's common complaint is commodity price hike and they are suffering more from the matter."



Public representatives also said, "People are very happy with the developments and achievements of the AL government. So, they have trust on Prime Minister Sheikh Haisna and people hope that the market will be normal as soon as possible reducing prices of daily commodities."



In this regard, AL Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said, "People are really suffering from price hikes and there is no scope to deny it. Some dishonest businessmen and their syndicates are behind the price hike of those products which are produced and grown in our country. They increase and reduce product prices as they wish."



"However, there are some products that we have to import from abroad. In that case, many reasons like sanction and anti-sanction due to the Ukraine-Russia war and tax imposed by the exporter countries are behind the price hike of imported products," he added.



Khairuzzaman Liton also said, "We have to break those syndicates and to do this if the government needs to be hard enough then it should be hard. When the premier of the government will start strict action and try to break those bad syndicates then the people of the country will support the government."



AL Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel said, "Before every election many syndicates including some unscrupulous businessmen become active to get unethical benefits from the market and they also try to paralyze the government ahead of the general election. As a result, commodity prices go up and people suffer. Now it is the main challenge for the Awami League government before the 12th general election of the country."



"However, every time strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina breaks all syndicates and we hope that it will be done this time also," he added.



