Tuesday, 29 August, 2023
BD’s failure to gain membership of BRICS, a diplomatic failure of govt: Moyeen  

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent


BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Monday said that, Bangladesh's failure to gain membership of BRICS was a diplomatic failure of the government.  

Speaking at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club he said, "This government has not only failed economically but also diplomatically. As a result, the government went to South Africa boasting that it would be a member of BRICS. But our most friendly country (India) that took the major decision on the membership expansion of BRICS rejected our entry."
Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Projonmo 71, a pro-BNP platform, arranged the programme demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and holding the next election under a polls-time neutral government.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said it is appreciable that the government has taken many mega projects and implemented many of them over the last 15 years. "Why shouldn't I appreciate them for their good works? But I also have to talk about the mega corruption that happened in the name of the mega projects."

He said the government cannot deny the reality that hundreds of crores of taka have been siphoned abroad through corruption, depleting Bangladesh's economy.

He said it is now uncertain when the new generation will see Bangladesh as a member of BRICS. "But we can say it is shameful the way the world is rejecting us, Bangladesh has not been given membership (of BRICS).

The 5-nation BRICS grouping (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) during its most recent summit in Johannesburg invited six new countries to join the alliance, in which Bangladesh was not included. At least 20 countries, including Bangladesh, had reportedly applied for membership in the build up to the summit.

Dr Moyeen opposed the High Court directive asking the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove all speeches and video content of BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman from social media platforms. "Why are you so afraid of him? Why do you fear a man? Because he (Tarique) has reached the vast masses of Bangladesh, and this government is afraid of the people."


