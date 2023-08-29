Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD, India hold talks for better defence ties

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

BD, India hold talks for better defence ties

BD, India hold talks for better defence ties

The 5th annual defence dialogue between Bangladesh and India was held in Dhaka on Monday.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Giridhar Aramane, Defence Secretary of India and Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh.

The two sides reviewed progress in their ongoing defence cooperation in wide-ranging areas, including various exchange visits, military exercises, cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster management, defence industry cooperation, as well as various capacity building and training programmes.

The two sides also explored contours of future cooperation and agreed to work towards achieving greater synergy and partnership between the two armed forces.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Charge framing hearing against Samrat deferred
Global figures warn BD over Nobel laureate ‘harassment’
BD’s failure to gain membership of BRICS, a diplomatic failure of govt: Moyeen  
BD, India hold talks for better defence ties
No movement gets a success sans public involvement: Quader
Ex-minister Motiur passes away Prez, PM mourn death
Unicef delivers $2.25m worth critical medical supplies for dengue
BB directs MFSs to impose 0.70pc cash-out charge


Latest News
Woman 'kills husband' in Rajshahi 3 days after marriage
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Stocks extend gaining streak
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft