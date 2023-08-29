

BD, India hold talks for better defence ties



The dialogue was co-chaired by Giridhar Aramane, Defence Secretary of India and Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh.



The two sides reviewed progress in their ongoing defence cooperation in wide-ranging areas, including various exchange visits, military exercises, cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster management, defence industry cooperation, as well as various capacity building and training programmes.

The two sides also explored contours of future cooperation and agreed to work towards achieving greater synergy and partnership between the two armed forces. �UNB

