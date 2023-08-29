Video
No movement gets a success sans public involvement: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said no movement ever becomes successful without people's involvement.

"Any movement in the world, which has no public involvement, has never become successful. Without people's involvement, nobody can make any mass movement a success anywhere in the world. It will not happen in this country too," he told a rally here.

AL's science and technology sub-committee arranged the development and peace rally at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said the BNP's movement has fallen flat as no movement can be created by calling it online from London.

There is no people's involvement in the BNP's movement, while it is a movement of mere BNP leaders and activists, he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP leaders have gone to Singapore together and a Jatiya Party leader also joined them.

"Political talks are going on both in the country and abroad. Do politics but do not hatch conspiracy and do not make criticism," he said.

He warned that if BNP assumes power again, there will be bloodshed in the country.

"They (BNP) will annihilate the existence of freedom fighters. BNP is a big resort to and main patron of communalism and militancy. If they (BNP) come to power again, they will make Bangladesh Pakistan for sure," Quader said.

Chaired by AL science and technology affairs secretary Abdus Sabur, the rally was addressed, among others, by former IEB president Nurul Huda, its vice-president Nuruzzaman, general secretary Engineer SM Manjurul Haque Manju and Bangabandhu Engineers' Council president Prof Dr Habibur Rahman.     �BSS


