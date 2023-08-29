Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ex-minister Motiur passes away Prez, PM mourn death

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Ex-minister Motiur passes away Prez, PM mourn death

Ex-minister Motiur passes away Prez, PM mourn death

Veteran Awami League (AL) leader, former religious minister and valiant freedom fighter Principal Motiur Rahman passed away due to old age complications while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mymensingh on Sunday night at the age of 81.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Motiur Rahman.

In a condolence message, President recalled the contribution of Motiur Rahman to the country's Great Liberation War and promoting different educational activities while the prime minister said Motiur Rahman, also former President of Mymensingh District AL, was a dedicated leader of the Bangladesh Awami League.

He breathed his last at 11 pm on Sunday at Nexas cardiac hospital at Mymensingh, his family and party sources said.

His namaj-e-janaza will be held at Anjuman Eidgah Maidan at Mymensingh after Asr prayer today, they said.


Rahman played significant role in the Liberation War as Mymensingh was freed from the Pakistani occupation force on December 10 in 1971 under his leadership.

He served as religious minister after Awami League assumed office for the second time in a row following national election in 2014.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Charge framing hearing against Samrat deferred
Global figures warn BD over Nobel laureate ‘harassment’
BD’s failure to gain membership of BRICS, a diplomatic failure of govt: Moyeen  
BD, India hold talks for better defence ties
No movement gets a success sans public involvement: Quader
Ex-minister Motiur passes away Prez, PM mourn death
Unicef delivers $2.25m worth critical medical supplies for dengue
BB directs MFSs to impose 0.70pc cash-out charge


Latest News
Woman 'kills husband' in Rajshahi 3 days after marriage
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Stocks extend gaining streak
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft