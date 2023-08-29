

Ex-minister Motiur passes away Prez, PM mourn death



President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Motiur Rahman.



In a condolence message, President recalled the contribution of Motiur Rahman to the country's Great Liberation War and promoting different educational activities while the prime minister said Motiur Rahman, also former President of Mymensingh District AL, was a dedicated leader of the Bangladesh Awami League.

He breathed his last at 11 pm on Sunday at Nexas cardiac hospital at Mymensingh, his family and party sources said.



His namaj-e-janaza will be held at Anjuman Eidgah Maidan at Mymensingh after Asr prayer today, they said.





Rahman played significant role in the Liberation War as Mymensingh was freed from the Pakistani occupation force on December 10 in 1971 under his leadership.



He served as religious minister after Awami League assumed office for the second time in a row following national election in 2014. �BSS

Veteran Awami League (AL) leader, former religious minister and valiant freedom fighter Principal Motiur Rahman passed away due to old age complications while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mymensingh on Sunday night at the age of 81.President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Motiur Rahman.In a condolence message, President recalled the contribution of Motiur Rahman to the country's Great Liberation War and promoting different educational activities while the prime minister said Motiur Rahman, also former President of Mymensingh District AL, was a dedicated leader of the Bangladesh Awami League.He breathed his last at 11 pm on Sunday at Nexas cardiac hospital at Mymensingh, his family and party sources said.His namaj-e-janaza will be held at Anjuman Eidgah Maidan at Mymensingh after Asr prayer today, they said.Rahman played significant role in the Liberation War as Mymensingh was freed from the Pakistani occupation force on December 10 in 1971 under his leadership.He served as religious minister after Awami League assumed office for the second time in a row following national election in 2014. �BSS