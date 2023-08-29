

Unicef delivers $2.25m worth critical medical supplies for dengue



"Once again, children in Bangladesh are at the frontlines of climate change as the dengue crisis escalates, more than 21,000 cases of dengue reported among children under the age of 15," said Sheldon Yett, Unicef representative to Bangladesh.



The dengue outbreak has now spread to 64 districts. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 112,000 cases of dengue have been reported, of which 20 per cent are children below the age of 15 years. Over 500 dengue related deaths have been reported.

To contain the dengue outbreak in the country and to protect children and to respond to the public health emergency, Unicef is delivering $2.25 million worth of urgently needed testing kits, training of professionals, along with other critical supplies and services in the health and water, sanitation and hygiene sectors, UNICEF in a press release said on Monday.



In a year when the world has seen a rising number of climate driven disasters, climate change is also exacerbating the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, directly impacting the lives of children as well as adults.



"The Government of Bangladesh is undertaking a timely and effective response to the ongoing dengue situation in the country. The need of the hour is for the communities to ensure that mosquitoes do not breed in their houses and take all precautionary measures to ward away mosquitoes,' said Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services.



Unicef has mobilized religious and community leaders to influence people with actionable information to reduce the spread of dengue. Disseminating information at mass gatherings and through social media, Unicef has assisted the government in reaching over 50 million people with messages about protection from dengue in the last one month, the release said.

