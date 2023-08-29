BB directs MFSs to impose 0.70pc cash-out charge





In a circular issued by the Payment System Department (PSD) of Bangladesh Bank on Monday directed all mobile financial service (MFS) companies to implement a standardized cash-out charge for the transfer of funds associated with the newly introduced Universal Pension Scheme. The scheme, overseen by the Ministry of Finance, aims to extend financial security to citizens in their post-retirement years.Under the new directive, an unvarying cash out charge of Tk 0.70 per cent will be imposed on person to government fund transfers relating to the Universal Pension Scheme. This move is expected to streamline the process of transferring pension funds using MFS, providing convenience and transparency to scheme subscribers.Following successful fund transfers to the government account, MFS providers will be required to promptly send confirmation messages to individual scheme subscribers. This communication will serve as an acknowledgment of the completed transaction, ensuring clarity and efficient record-keeping.The newly introduced universal pension scheme, which came into effect on August 17, 2023, targets the comprehensive inclusion of citizens aged 18 and above. The scheme aims to establish a robust social safety net for the elderly population, granting them a consistent monthly stipend to cater to their routine expenses.