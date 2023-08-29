BD-Myanmar to trade visits







"The Bangladeshi delegation to visit Maungdaw in Myanmar's Rakhine state, to assess preparations for the repatriation process this is the part of confidence building measure among Rohingyas," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer on Monday. The Rohingya crisis has stepped into the seventh year without seeing any solution. Foreign Ministry official said they hand over a list of over 3,000 Rohingyas to the Myanmar authority, who are willing to repatriate as soon as possible.



In recent days, drastic reduction of humanitarian assistance for persecuted Rohingya population has been decreased. Bangladesh sought international community's support in this regard unfortunately it did not get proper responses although the number of Rohingya is growing with around 30,000 newborns every year inside the camps. But the humanitarian support to the Rohingyas has come down.

"Further delay to commence safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation and shortage of humanitarian support may put the entire region at risk," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said on Friday.



Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday told the media that the government wants to begin repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin this year, initially with around 1,000 of the refugees. "We need to make sure that families are not separated," he told reporters.



"The socio-economic, demographic and environmental cost of sheltering more than 1.2 million Rohingyas for such a long time is pushing Bangladesh to the limit," the Foreign Ministry said.



In March, 2023, the Human Rights Watch urged Bangladesh to halt the repatriation plan. The prospect of durable returns has grown ever more distant since the February 2021 military coup in Myanmar, carried out by the same generals who orchestrated the 2017 mass atrocities, HRW said.



"Voluntary, safe, and dignified returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar are not possible while the military junta is carrying out massacres around the country and apartheid in Rakhine State," said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director for the watchdog group.



