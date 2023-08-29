Video
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023
Rape Case Against Tangail AL Leader Kibria

Victim fears DNA report could be tampered

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent



Tasnim Afroza Esha (17), who filed a rape case against Tangail City Awami League Vice President Golam Kibria alias Boro Monir, fearing that the DNA test report could tampered to change the actual identity of her child.

Esha sought help of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasnia for justice in this regard.

Speaking at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Monday she said, "Since the rape case was filed, she was being threatened from political persons, people of law enforce agencies and family members of Boro Monir in various ways."

"DNA tests are now being conducted to confirm the identity of my child. But I am afraid that this DNA report can be changed by the influence of the younger brother of the Parliament Member of Tangail-2 Constituency Choto Monir," she added.

Esha said, "At first they (Boro Monir and Choto Monir) are threatened to kill me after that they offer me to give a flat and money. Now if Boro Monir wants to marry me, I don't agree to that either. I just want my child's rights and I want an impartial DNA report."

Tasnim Afroza Esha along with her new born baby and her aunty were present at the press conference.



