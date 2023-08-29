Death anniv



On the occasion a doa mehfil and food distribution to poor people has been arranged at their Ancestral Home in Ghorasal. All relatives, friends and well-wishers are kindly requested to pray for the departed soul. Today is the 2nd death anniversary of Eminent Educationist and Social Worker Mrs Anwari Kabir who passed away peacefully on 29th of August 2021 at the age of 94.She was the wife of Late Mr Khairul Kabir Founder Editor of Dainik Sangbad, Founder of the Press Club and the First Chairman & Managing Director of Janata Bank.She was also the elected General Secretary of the East Pakistan Womens Association (Now Bangladesh Mohila Parishad). Subsequently, she was elected the General Secretary of the All-Pakistan Womens Association (APWA).On the occasion a doa mehfil and food distribution to poor people has been arranged at their Ancestral Home in Ghorasal. All relatives, friends and well-wishers are kindly requested to pray for the departed soul.