Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:50 PM
Ex-cop lands in jail for torturing wife in Sylhet

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

SYLHET, Aug 28: A Sylhet court on Sunday sent a former inspector of Nabiganj Police Station to jail, in a case filed over torturing his wife for dowry.

Manikul Islam, who had been absconding for a period of almost six years since the incident, was posted at Nabiganj as police inspector back in 2017.

Sylhet Additional District and Session Judge Mizanur Rahman Bhuiya passed the order after rejecting his bail petition in the case.

Earlier, in the day, Manikul, who remained absconding for a long time, surrendered before the court as it issued an arrest warrant against him.

According to the prosecution, Manikul got married to a Bangladeshi expatriate in Canada after providing false information in September 2014.

Later, he put pressure on his wife to take him to Canada. Later, she, a physician by profession, managed a visa for Manikul.

But by then, Manikul refused to go to Canada and instead demanded Tk 50 lakh from his wife.

On June 18, 2017, when the wife returned home from Canada, he picked her up saying he would drop her at her parents house. Later he again demanded Tk 50 lakh. When the victim refused to provide the money, Maniqul hit her with the wireless and mobile phone sets on the face of the victim and hit her with the shoe at the moving vehicle.    �UNB


