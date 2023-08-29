Husband dies, wife burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast







CHATTAGRAM, Aug 28: A man died and his wife suffered burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at their house in Chattagram's Halishahar area early Monday.The deceased was identified as Abdul Khalek, 65.The accident occurred around 2:00am in South Halishahar area's ward 38, leaving the couple injured, Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Police Outpost in-charge SI Noor Alam Ashek said.They were rescued and rushed to the CMCH where the duty doctors declared the man dead, he said.His wife Anwara Begum, 60, was first admitted to CMCH and she is being taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery as her condition deteriorated. �UNB