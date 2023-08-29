Video
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023
Cumilla couple jailed for ten years in drug case

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

CUMILLA, Aug 28: A Cumilla court on Monday sentenced a couple to ten years imprisonment in a case filed for possessing drugs in 2020.

The convicts are Md Sumon and his wife Marjina Begum of Subhopur in Sadar upazila. Of them Marjina tried in absentia.

Cumilla District and Session Judge Helal Uddin handed down the punishment. The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, in default, to suffer, three months more in rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, police arrested Sumon and Marjina along with 111 bottles of Phensidyl and 1.500 gram hemp, from a house at Gandhamati Dakkhin Bagmara in Sadar Dakkhin upazila on December 28, 2020.     �UNB


