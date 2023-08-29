Video
Home City News

BVP gets new body

Imran prez, Azizul secy

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 307
Staff Correspondent

New committee of the Bangabandhu Veterinary Parishad (BVP) has been elected in the general meeting of the organization held recently. In the 125-member new committee, Dr Imran Hossain Khan and Dr Md Azizul Islam have been reelected as president and secretary of the council.

After the general meeting, Awami League Presidium Member Agriculturist Dr Abdur Razzaque has given his approval to the newly elected committee on Sunday, according to a press release of the BVP.

In the new committee, Dr Bayezid Rabbani Bahalul has been made senior vice president while Dr Shamsun Naher Parvin, Dr Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan, Dr Rafiqul Islam, Dr Rezaul Karim, Dr Balaram Kumar Roy, Dr Munsi Nurul Haque and Dr Mazharul Anwar were made vice presidents and Dr Rafijul Haque Siddiqui, Dr Prankrishna Hawlader, Dr SM Ziaul Haque, Dr Iftekharul Islam, Dr Abdul Momin and Dr Tariqul Islam Feron were elected joint secretary general.


