National Research Fair held at CUET

CHATTOGRAM, August 28: National Research Fair-2023 held for the first time on Monday at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) under the Title of 'Knowledge Exploration for Smart Bangladesh' and under the supervision of the Directorate of Research and Extension of CUET.Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the research fair.Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Vice Chancellor of CUET presented as guest of honor while Director of Research and Extension Directorate Professor Dr Sajal Chandra Banik presided over the program and Deans of five faculties of CUET were present as special guests.Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said, 'Organizing such a research fair like this outside Dhaka is a very good initiative. It is really admirable that students are presenting their various projects, presentations, posters here. If we can take them forward through cooperation then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream of smart Bangladesh can be built.'Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said, 'We will continue such initiatives to encourage the researchers.'Teachers and students of 15 colleges of Chattogram participated in the fair. All the teams were given honor crests and all the participants were given certificates. The Daily Observer was the media partner in the research fair.