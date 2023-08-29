Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

National Research Fair held at CUET

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, August 28: National Research Fair-2023 held for the first time on Monday at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) under the Title of 'Knowledge Exploration for Smart Bangladesh' and under the supervision of the Directorate of Research and Extension of CUET.
Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the research fair.
Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Vice Chancellor of CUET presented as guest of honor while Director of Research and Extension Directorate Professor Dr Sajal Chandra Banik presided over the program and Deans of five faculties of CUET were present as special guests.
Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said, 'Organizing such a research fair like this outside Dhaka is a very good initiative. It is really admirable that students are presenting their various projects, presentations, posters here. If we can take them forward through cooperation then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dream of smart Bangladesh can be built.'
Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said, 'We will continue such initiatives to encourage the researchers.'
Teachers and students of 15 colleges of Chattogram participated in the fair. All the teams were given honor crests and all the participants were given certificates. The Daily Observer was the media partner in the research fair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv
Ex-cop lands in jail for torturing wife in Sylhet
Husband dies, wife burnt in Ctg gas cylinder blast
Intellectuals’ statement deprives of workers’ rights: Hasan questioned
Cumilla couple jailed for ten years in drug case
BVP gets new body
National Research Fair held at CUET
RAB arrests 8 muggers in Tongi


Latest News
Woman 'kills husband' in Rajshahi 3 days after marriage
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft