RAB arrests 8 muggers in Tongi





The arrested are - Gang leader Md Monir Hossain ,32, Md Israfil Mallik ,33, Md Al Amin ,28, Md Rony ,24, Md Sakhawat ,43, Md Ratan Sheikh ,30, Md Morshed ,25 and Md Saiful Islam ,22.

RAB-1 Senior Assistant Director (Media Officer) Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Parvez Rana on Monday said that acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-1 conducted a raid in Tongi Bazar Ashraf Gate area around 9:30pm on Sunday and arrested them in front of M/s MR Traders shop of Farid Khan Plaza Market.

The RAB also seized six knives, two folding knives, one mobile phone and a SIM card from their possession, he added. �BSS

