Smart education needed for 'Smart Bangladesh'





At all, fulfilling the dream of a smart Bangladesh requires smart education. With the advent of technology and new educational methodologies, the emphasis is transitioning from certificate- and degree-based learning to competency and holistic-based learning. Innovative education emphasizes acquiring practical skills and knowledge directly pertinent to real-world circumstances, such as critical thinking and problem-solving.



Instead of merely pursuing certificates, individuals acquire promptly applicable knowledge in their respective disciplines. Numerous industries are undergoing accelerated change as a result of technological advances. Why are people not getting jobs? Because they do not have enough skills to meet the demands of the market. By acquiring traditional education, students can be able to attain a piece of paper. It will not be valuable if they are unable to qualify for competitive exams. It leads to an increase the number of unemployment which is a burden for a country. By providing students with access to current events and in-demand knowledge, "smart education" helps them maintain their competitive edge in the labour market.



I urge focus on technical education instead of general education to convert unproductive graduates into human capital for the growth of our economy.

Mohammad Al-Amin
Comilla University