Onion once more makes people cry







In Old Dhaka's Shaymbazaar wholesale markets 5 kilo of local onion is being sold between Tk 380 and Tk 400. And every kilo of Indian onion is being sold at Tk 300. And it is not only with onions, Indian tariff authorities have also imposed higher duty on sugar and rice.



However, while consumers are in a state of panic, it is not too difficult to comprehend that sellers continue to hike onion price on the pretext of imposing higher tariffs by Indian authorities. Apart from the new tariff margin, there are transport and labour costs increasing onion price in the retail level.

Although Bangladesh produces sufficient onion to meet domestic demand, a significant portion is imported each year to cover the supply shortage resulting from post-harvest losses caused by insufficient storage facilities.



And with India being a major source for the bulb, the newly imposed tariff ceiling on onion exports from the country has opened up a newer avenue for local trading syndicates to hike onion prices in order to exploit and profit from the situation.



While this is the reality with onion prices, the agriculture minister has declared at a press meeting that 13 lakh tonnes of onion have been cleared for import considering the supply crunch. 3 lakh tonnes have entered the country so far. He also added that many farmers still have a relatively large stock of onion.



The question automatically arises - shouldn't the new tariff imposed by India have little impact on onion prices in Bangladesh?



Our point, however, intermittent exploding price of onion is not a new phenomenon in Bangladesh. And the government's excessive dependence on Indian onions has often drawn flaks from all quarters. It is time government authority concern to explore alternative countries for exporting onion at a cheaper price. For instance, Turkey, china and Egypt are some of the onion exporting countries.



In conclusion, government needs to beef up its monitoring operations at all stages of the onion supply chain. Mobile courts must get engaged in city's kitchen markets. And anti-hoarding measures need to be enforced with equal vigour.



