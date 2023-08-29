How do global indexes view Bangladesh?







The rankings are measurements of social phenomena which are usually ranged in a wide range of subjects including development index, poverty index, terrorism index, GDP index, etc. For example, in development discourse, the focus has shifted to the human development paradigm compared to the previous assumption of development as a modernizing process. Human development suggests a person's capability increment is essentially development and this capability is related to his/her physical health, education, and living standards.



In this regard, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) publishes the Human Development Index (HDI) regularly. Bangladesh is ranked 129th out of 191 countries in the recent HDI 2022. The list referred to the country as a medium human development country. Comparatively, the two South Asia neighbors India (132th) and Pakistan (161st) both ranked lower than Bangladesh. Historically, Bangladesh is also maintaining an upward trajectory as the score improved significantly from 0.40 in 1990 to 0.66 in 2023- a fact that suggests that in terms of human capability development, Bangladesh has improved from its previous position.

Similarly, the practice of democracy has also proved very critical for Bangladesh in recent times. Especially ahead of national elections, the developed world's political attention has shifted to the country which has received several backlashes due to the repeated instances of ballot hijacking, rigged voting, andsidelining opposition, etc.Usually, the media paints a bleak picture of Bangladesh's democracy.



However, the paradox lies in the fact that the prominent London-based think tank Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) describes the country's democratic performance not that extraordinarily bleak as the mainstream media often suggests. In their Democracy Index 2022, the country referred to as a 'hybrid regime' is ranked 73rd out of 167 countries in the world. Bangladesh's score is 5.99- first in the 'hybrid regime' category and is 0.01 points away from becoming a 'flawed democracy', a category shared by the US and India. Bangladesh's position is even better than the 'Poster Boy of Democracy'- Ukraine (87th). In the democracy list, among the other South Asian neighbors, India scored 7.04 as a 'flawed democracy'. Myanmar and Afghanistan on the other hand are designated as 'authoritarian regimes' in the list.



Another powerful ranking is the Global Firepower Ranking 2023, where Bangladesh's score has attracted attention recently. Bangladesh stood as the top paramilitary power in the list. Moreover, the country is ranked 40th out of 145 countries in the world. In the 'Powers on the Rise' list, Bangladesh also ranked 12nd. Overall in the list, South Asian picture is one of progressing examples. India (4th) and Pakistan (7th) with their respective scores 0.1025 and 0.1694. However, Bangladesh is also ranked 1st in the Paramilitary power beating countries like India and China.



As for other indexes, the World Bank's multidimensional poverty index (MPI) is quite comprehensive in understanding poverty complexity. The measurement includes monetary poverty, education and infrastructure services indicators in consideration. The MPI 2023 suggests Bangladesh has been able to lift 19 million people out of poverty from 2015 to 2019.. Added to this, the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) suggests the extreme poverty rate dropped to 5.6% from 12.9% between 2016 to 2022. However, it is more observable that income inequality has increased in an aggressive way in recent decades. Therefore the total picture of poverty from the international index cannot be estimated roughly.



Global Terrorism Index provides one of the most comprehensive data sets on terrorism incidents published by Institute for Economics & Peace based in Sydney. The GTI 2023 ranks Bangladesh as 43rd out of 163 countries. The position is slightly improving given Bangladesh ranked 22nd in the GTI 2016 aftermath of the Holy Artisan Attack. In this index, South Asia's overall position is not that satisfactory given Afghanistan (1st), Pakistan (6th) and Sri Lanka (29th) all have ranked much lower than Bangladesh.



The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) previously scored Bangladesh as top corrupted country for several years. However, in the CPI 2023, Bangladesh ranks 147th out of 180 countries with a score of 25. In previous years, the score was slightly higher even though the position was the same. This ranking denotes that even though the country is itself experiencing corruption on multiple societal layers, the relative comparison with itself is nonetheless improving in recent times.



However, we shall not forget among all the statistical measurements that the data cannot show the full reality of the country. The comparative econometric country mapping may provide us with a partial understanding of the country's performance on many social levels. However, the key to understanding those performances lies within the social reality itself. One can take these indexes as a glass of water that one can either call it as half empty or half filled. Similarly, one can argue Bangladesh still is not in any relatively good position among the world. But one can also see that the country is performing well relatively with its other South Asian neighbors and even with itself if we compare its previous rankings.



The paradox is that the backlash of the country in mainstream media tells a very contrasting narrative. Perhaps the truth lies in between. The democracy debate, development paradox and corruption malice- such social phenomena exists in Bangladesh undoubtedly. These have been present since the country's independence. However, the rankings are not also any oracle designated from the sky. To understand the social reality of Bangladesh, we need to incorporate data into our social understanding of these issues. Here these rankings can be a useful tool to understand the social complexity and improvement of such malice for a better and comprehensive policy analysis.



The writer is a Research Assistant Modern-day social science has become increasingly data-reliant in theorizing social phenomena. The tendency has also been reflected in the application of social science in development and policy planning discourse. Global indexes or indices are some of the powerful statistical measurement tools that social scientists use to understand a country's performance on multiple social levels from a comparative perspective. Over the decades, some of the top-ranking think tanks have been publishing indexes regularly including Transparency International, the Economic Intelligence Unit, the American Institute, and many more in many areas. Bangladesh has been ranked in their list over the years and local media often portrays these rankings as feature headlines on numerous occasions.The rankings are measurements of social phenomena which are usually ranged in a wide range of subjects including development index, poverty index, terrorism index, GDP index, etc. For example, in development discourse, the focus has shifted to the human development paradigm compared to the previous assumption of development as a modernizing process. Human development suggests a person's capability increment is essentially development and this capability is related to his/her physical health, education, and living standards.In this regard, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) publishes the Human Development Index (HDI) regularly. Bangladesh is ranked 129th out of 191 countries in the recent HDI 2022. The list referred to the country as a medium human development country. Comparatively, the two South Asia neighbors India (132th) and Pakistan (161st) both ranked lower than Bangladesh. Historically, Bangladesh is also maintaining an upward trajectory as the score improved significantly from 0.40 in 1990 to 0.66 in 2023- a fact that suggests that in terms of human capability development, Bangladesh has improved from its previous position.Similarly, the practice of democracy has also proved very critical for Bangladesh in recent times. Especially ahead of national elections, the developed world's political attention has shifted to the country which has received several backlashes due to the repeated instances of ballot hijacking, rigged voting, andsidelining opposition, etc.Usually, the media paints a bleak picture of Bangladesh's democracy.However, the paradox lies in the fact that the prominent London-based think tank Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) describes the country's democratic performance not that extraordinarily bleak as the mainstream media often suggests. In their Democracy Index 2022, the country referred to as a 'hybrid regime' is ranked 73rd out of 167 countries in the world. Bangladesh's score is 5.99- first in the 'hybrid regime' category and is 0.01 points away from becoming a 'flawed democracy', a category shared by the US and India. Bangladesh's position is even better than the 'Poster Boy of Democracy'- Ukraine (87th). In the democracy list, among the other South Asian neighbors, India scored 7.04 as a 'flawed democracy'. Myanmar and Afghanistan on the other hand are designated as 'authoritarian regimes' in the list.Another powerful ranking is the Global Firepower Ranking 2023, where Bangladesh's score has attracted attention recently. Bangladesh stood as the top paramilitary power in the list. Moreover, the country is ranked 40th out of 145 countries in the world. In the 'Powers on the Rise' list, Bangladesh also ranked 12nd. Overall in the list, South Asian picture is one of progressing examples. India (4th) and Pakistan (7th) with their respective scores 0.1025 and 0.1694. However, Bangladesh is also ranked 1st in the Paramilitary power beating countries like India and China.As for other indexes, the World Bank's multidimensional poverty index (MPI) is quite comprehensive in understanding poverty complexity. The measurement includes monetary poverty, education and infrastructure services indicators in consideration. The MPI 2023 suggests Bangladesh has been able to lift 19 million people out of poverty from 2015 to 2019.. Added to this, the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) suggests the extreme poverty rate dropped to 5.6% from 12.9% between 2016 to 2022. However, it is more observable that income inequality has increased in an aggressive way in recent decades. Therefore the total picture of poverty from the international index cannot be estimated roughly.Global Terrorism Index provides one of the most comprehensive data sets on terrorism incidents published by Institute for Economics & Peace based in Sydney. The GTI 2023 ranks Bangladesh as 43rd out of 163 countries. The position is slightly improving given Bangladesh ranked 22nd in the GTI 2016 aftermath of the Holy Artisan Attack. In this index, South Asia's overall position is not that satisfactory given Afghanistan (1st), Pakistan (6th) and Sri Lanka (29th) all have ranked much lower than Bangladesh.The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) previously scored Bangladesh as top corrupted country for several years. However, in the CPI 2023, Bangladesh ranks 147th out of 180 countries with a score of 25. In previous years, the score was slightly higher even though the position was the same. This ranking denotes that even though the country is itself experiencing corruption on multiple societal layers, the relative comparison with itself is nonetheless improving in recent times.However, we shall not forget among all the statistical measurements that the data cannot show the full reality of the country. The comparative econometric country mapping may provide us with a partial understanding of the country's performance on many social levels. However, the key to understanding those performances lies within the social reality itself. One can take these indexes as a glass of water that one can either call it as half empty or half filled. Similarly, one can argue Bangladesh still is not in any relatively good position among the world. But one can also see that the country is performing well relatively with its other South Asian neighbors and even with itself if we compare its previous rankings.The paradox is that the backlash of the country in mainstream media tells a very contrasting narrative. Perhaps the truth lies in between. The democracy debate, development paradox and corruption malice- such social phenomena exists in Bangladesh undoubtedly. These have been present since the country's independence. However, the rankings are not also any oracle designated from the sky. To understand the social reality of Bangladesh, we need to incorporate data into our social understanding of these issues. Here these rankings can be a useful tool to understand the social complexity and improvement of such malice for a better and comprehensive policy analysis.The writer is a Research Assistant