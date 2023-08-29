

Why Bangladesh’s ambition to join BRICS not fulfilled?



We were eagerly waiting for the positive reflections from the meeting that has been held in Johannesburg a few days back. Unfortunately, for now, we are not the core member among the six. It's a very sluggish game of politics, no one provides you a fruit unless you have something to provide him in return. It doesn't mean that we are far lagging, but we were expecting something positive since we have had a very good connection through export-import, development sectors with China.



It is observed that the core members from BRICS who have recently joined are potentially developed based on various resources. In terms of oil Saudia Arabia has been supporting many countries for a long period, even though West and Saudi Arabia have a very good connectivity in terms of oil. Saudi reserves account for roughly one-fifth of the world's total conventional oil reserves. According to statistics, a significant portion of these reserves are derived from a limited number of very big oil fields, with past production accounting for 40% of the claimed reserves. According to other estimates, Saudi Arabia has around 297.7 billion barrels. According to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international commerce, China's imports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia totaled US$64.97 billion in 2022.

Moreover, Ethiopia is the most known African country all over the world not only for its resources but also for its internal conflicts like civil war. Recently Tigray war occurred in that region thus people have been suffering a lot. Apart from the conflicts, Ethiopia has been exporting huge resources to China. Ethiopia's principal exports to China are coffee ($47.5 million), dried legumes ($39.6 million), and other oily seeds ($26.5 million). Ethiopian exports to China have climbed at an annualized rate of 23.6% over the last 26 years, from $598k in 1995 to $148M in 2021.



Furthermore, Iran is the most talked-about country all over the world based on oil production. According to a copy of the 25-year agreement seen by The New York Times, China will invest US$400 billion in Iran's economy over that period in exchange for a constant and heavily discounted supply of Iranian oil. It's really interesting to see that, they have a very good understanding in terms of business. Do you think that, instead of taking Iran, will they accept other countries? Let me pause you for a moment to think about it.

Considering Egypt, Egyptian President Elsisi visited China in 2016 and signed a series of agreements, including the New Administrative Capital of Egypt. Egypt and China inked a cooperation protocol in November 2020 to use and commercialize a land parcel owned by the Suez Canal Authority near Ain Sokhna. Moreover, they have also a very good diplomatic relationship so far.



China has been eager to strengthen its political, economic, and military connections with Argentina and other South American nations, a region that has historically been seen as America's backyard.



Argentina's second-largest export market is China. In addition, both countries established diplomatic ties in 1945. Both countries are members of the G20 and the UN.



Among West Asian and North African countries, the UAE remained China's second-largest commercial partner and export destination. China Construction Bank and China Agricultural Bank established branches in the UAE. Culture, education, aviation, and tourist contact between China and the UAE have become more dynamic.



One of the prominent professors from the University of Dhaka, Ehsanul Hoque revealed his opinion through channen24 news. He opined "We were thinking Bangladesh would be the core member of BRICS however we did not make it. Since the West started giving us a sanction for some reasons, we should have started a positive relationship with them like before we had."



Last but not least, in terms of humanitarian support, the United States has been a vital partner for Bangladesh. For example, the US Navy greatly aided Bangladesh in dealing with the aftermath of deadly storms in 1991 and 2007. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh received more than 100 million doses of vaccine from the United States, accounting for more than 70% of all vaccine supplies to the country. Furthermore, Washington has paid approximately $2.1 billion to Dhaka since 2017 to manage the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees who currently reside in southeastern Bangladesh.



In pursuit of our collective improvement, it is imperative that we adhere to the principle of fostering amicable relationships with all nations while refraining from harboring any ill will. Geopolitics, or the realm of global politics, constitutes a multifaceted and enigmatic domain. It is judicious to exercise caution when forging alliances, avoiding the pitfall of favoring one nation to the detriment of others. The advancement of our nation necessitates the cultivation of harmonious ties with countries we may not have historically engaged with positively. This strategic approach holds the potential to yield a more favorable economic landscape for our nation." Furthermore, the modern global landscape is characterized by interdependence and interconnectedness. In this context, fostering a diversified network of international relationships contributes not only to economic advancement but also to enhanced security, cultural understanding, and the exchange of knowledge.



For our betterment in terms of geopolitics "Friends to all, malice to none" we will be in the safe zone.



The writer is a Research Assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University



