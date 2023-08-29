

Dhaka, Hanoi could cash in on their historical ties



These relations have a history, stretching back not only to near forty six years of diplomatic relations and diplomatic ties since 1973, but to nearly thousand years of interactions. During colonial times, people from both countries showed their sympathy and support to each other and prominent leaders from both countries had personal contacts even before the independence. Bangladesh has also supported Vietnam in several wars in the past and the political relationship between the two countries has been strengthened through reciprocal visits by the top leaders from both countries.



The future of Bangladesh-Vietnam relations is extremely promising. Both nations could build on their existing strong foundation of historical relations. There have been immense potential in terms of economic relations, given both countries are the fast growing economies situated in Asia, a dynamic region.

It is noted that Bangladesh has a key strategic location as a business hub and a member of BIMSTEC. Strategically, Vietnam is also an important business hub and a member of ASEAN. Both the countries can enjoy the full business facilities and benefits of bilateral trade and investment.



In fact, Bangladesh is looking for a reciprocal and comprehensive trade and investment ties with Vietnam. Currently, Bangladesh's exports to Vietnam include pharmaceutical products, jute and leather goods, and seafood, while Vietnam's major exports to Bangladesh include clinker and cement, rice, pepper, fiber, apparel, accessories and machinery.



Vietnam can invest in Special Economic Zones and Hi-tech Parks throughout Bangladesh, where attractive incentive packages are being offered to foreign investors.



The Vietnamese business community can invest in joint venture and technology transfer in agro processing, shipbuilding, electronics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather, jute, ceramics, economic zones, solar energy, and hi tech parks, etc. Bangladesh and Vietnam maintain a good inter- complementary business relation where both the countries don't have to compete with each other.



Vietnam is a potential business partner of Bangladesh.



Massive reforms and openness in economic policies helped Vietnam to come to the current stage of development whereas Bangladesh is still lagging behind in those areas and failed to keep pace with Vietnam's development. For instance, Vietnam adopted the Doimoi, an economic policy renovation programme in 1980s and brought about massive economic reforms that attracted huge foreign direct investment (FDI), eventually making Vietnam a model for FDI destination.



Vietnam had undertaken strong measures at early stages to stabilize the macro economy and adopted various steps to preserve macroeconomic stability at all stages of the development process.



Vietnam has been performing well not only in manufacturing goods but also in agricultural and engineering products. Vietnam is the second in coffee export after Brazil globally and also a very strong country in the export of machinery and steel. Bangladesh can benefit from these facilities by adopting proper government policies.



Currently Vietnam is the second largest footwear exporter worldwide with exporting $22.07 billion worth of shoes last year whereas Bangladesh's position in shoe export globally is 17th with exporting a bit more than $1 billion during the same period. Many globally renowned investors have chosen Vietnam as their investment destination because of its good business climate and openness in trade and economic policies. Better ease of doing business, better connectivity, better exchange rate, better tariff regime and better customs policies helped Vietnam in attracting FDI whereas Bangladesh cannot perform so well in those areas.



The average goods release time from the customs in Vietnam is 2 to 3 days whereas in Bangladesh the average time for releasing goods from the customs is 2 to 3 weeks.



The free trade agreements (FTAs) also played a very vital role in the envious economic growth of Vietnam. Vietnam is a member of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and it has already signed the FTA with the European Union (EU).



Bangladesh has the potential in export of electronics and mechanical items. Vietnam will enjoy more trade benefits once the FTA with the Bangladesh comes into effect



Accession of Vietnam to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2007 has also helped Vietnam to open up its economy and trade. The warm trade relations with different countries also helped to open up its economy to the foreigners. Political culture and sustainable policy in Vietnam played a vital role for development and Bangladesh may concentrate on trade and business like Vietnam.



For both countries, there are some possible areas of cooperation like joint effort to explore business opportunity in agriculture and fisheries sectors. Joint efforts to expand the cooperation in the areas like garments and apparels sector, skill development, tourism, pharmaceuticals, ICT and shipbuilding have bright prospects. To expand collaboration in trade and investment and to create favorable conditions for businesses, both countries could take part in fairs, exhibitions and seminars to be organized in their respective countries. Exchange visits of trade missions and joint study/ research for identifying potential sector for investment could be undertaken for mutual benefits.



Bangladesh-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry plays an important role in developing the business between two countries. Accordingly, it has organized a number of seminars to boost the business ties. Tourism and people to people contact between the two countries need to be focused on immediately to increase the existing annual trade volume between the two countries from $920 million to a new high.



The writer is a Director of Bangladesh-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry

