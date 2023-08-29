Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four drown in Mymensingh, Rangamati, Gaibandha

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondents

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Rangamati and Gaibandha, in three days.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A fifteen-month-old minor girl drowned in a ditch in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rekhamoni, daughter of Liakat Ali of Baluapara Mohalla under Gouripur Municipality.
Local sources said Rekhamoni fell in a ditch on the house yard in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members rescued her and rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint is received from the deceased's family members in this regard.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A mentally-imbalanced minor boy drowned in a chhara in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The incident took place in Katapahar area adjacent Ward No. Chunarbhati Mosque under Chandraghona Union of the upazila at around 10 am.
The deceased was identified as Md Jihad, 10, son of Mahabub Alam Masud, a resident of the area.
Chandraghona Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Akhter Hossain Milon said Jihad slipped into a chhara in the area in the morning while he was playing    beside it.
Later on, his body was recovered at around 12 pm, the UP chairman added.
Kaptai PS OC Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family without an autopsy as per their request.
GAIBANDHA: Two minor children drowned in a pond while trying to pluck guava in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The incident took place in Satarpara Village under the upazila at around 1:30 pm.
The deceased were identified as Sadia Akhter Rumpa, 7, daughter of Sultan Mia, and her cousin sister Radia Moni, 5, daughter Raihan Mia, both the residents of the village.
Betkapa UP Chairman Mostafizur Rahman said the duo climbed up a guava tree to pluck fruits at noon. Suddenly a branch of the tree broke and the children fell into the pond right next to the tree and drowned there as they did not know how to swim.
Later on, locals recovered the bodies of the two children from the pond, the UP chairman added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four drown in Mymensingh, Rangamati, Gaibandha
DAE takes steps to cultivate T-Aman in Kishoreganj
40 kg venison recovered from Sundarban
Three men electrocuted in Munshiganj, Dinajpur
Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts
‘NGOs help make rural economy vibrant’
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
Haluaghat Press Club gets new body


Latest News
Woman 'kills husband' in Rajshahi 3 days after marriage
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft