Four drown in Mymensingh, Rangamati, Gaibandha





GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A fifteen-month-old minor girl drowned in a ditch in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rekhamoni, daughter of Liakat Ali of Baluapara Mohalla under Gouripur Municipality.

Local sources said Rekhamoni fell in a ditch on the house yard in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members rescued her and rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A mentally-imbalanced minor boy drowned in a chhara in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in Katapahar area adjacent Ward No. Chunarbhati Mosque under Chandraghona Union of the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as Md Jihad, 10, son of Mahabub Alam Masud, a resident of the area.

Chandraghona Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Akhter Hossain Milon said Jihad slipped into a chhara in the area in the morning while he was playing beside it.

Later on, his body was recovered at around 12 pm, the UP chairman added.

Kaptai PS OC Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family without an autopsy as per their request.

GAIBANDHA: Two minor children drowned in a pond while trying to pluck guava in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The incident took place in Satarpara Village under the upazila at around 1:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Sadia Akhter Rumpa, 7, daughter of Sultan Mia, and her cousin sister Radia Moni, 5, daughter Raihan Mia, both the residents of the village.

Betkapa UP Chairman Mostafizur Rahman said the duo climbed up a guava tree to pluck fruits at noon. Suddenly a branch of the tree broke and the children fell into the pond right next to the tree and drowned there as they did not know how to swim.

