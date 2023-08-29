DAE takes steps to cultivate T-Aman in Kishoreganj





According to the DAE sources said, a total of 83,100 hectares (ha) of land will be brought under T-Aman cultivation.

These included 84,30 hectares of land in Hossainpur Upazila, 10,635 ha in Kishoreganj Sadar, 10,450 ha in Pakundia, 12,960 ha in Katiadi, 12,960 ha Karimganj, 7,555 ha in Tarail, 465 ha in Itna, 995 ha in Mithamoin, 1,450 ha in Nikli, 1,040 ha Austagram, 7,080 ha in Bajitpur, 6,816 ha in Kuliarchar, and 2,285 ha in Bhairab Upazila.

Deputy Director of DAE-Kishoreganj Md Abdus Sattar said, DAE"s field workers and crop specialists have started rendering their field level services and exchanging views with farmers to educate them about the modern method of T-Aman cultivation for achieving best yielding rate but at the minimum production cost.

Earlier, to make the farming programme a success, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and its approved dealers distributed high quality T-Aman seeds among farmers of the district at a fair price. Adequate steps have been taken to ensure smooth supply of chemical fertiliser, pesticide and other necessary input for the growers.

KISHOREGANJ, Aug 28: In 2023-24 season (Kharif-2), the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has undertaken a massive programme to cultivate transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in 13 upazilas of the district.According to the DAE sources said, a total of 83,100 hectares (ha) of land will be brought under T-Aman cultivation.These included 84,30 hectares of land in Hossainpur Upazila, 10,635 ha in Kishoreganj Sadar, 10,450 ha in Pakundia, 12,960 ha in Katiadi, 12,960 ha Karimganj, 7,555 ha in Tarail, 465 ha in Itna, 995 ha in Mithamoin, 1,450 ha in Nikli, 1,040 ha Austagram, 7,080 ha in Bajitpur, 6,816 ha in Kuliarchar, and 2,285 ha in Bhairab Upazila.Deputy Director of DAE-Kishoreganj Md Abdus Sattar said, DAE"s field workers and crop specialists have started rendering their field level services and exchanging views with farmers to educate them about the modern method of T-Aman cultivation for achieving best yielding rate but at the minimum production cost.Earlier, to make the farming programme a success, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and its approved dealers distributed high quality T-Aman seeds among farmers of the district at a fair price. Adequate steps have been taken to ensure smooth supply of chemical fertiliser, pesticide and other necessary input for the growers.Commercial banks and other financial institutions and NGOs are providing easy term agriculture loan to the poor and marginal farmers to help them cultivate the T-Aman paddy in their lands without economical hardship.