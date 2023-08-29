Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 August, 2023, 4:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

DAE takes steps to cultivate T-Aman in Kishoreganj

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Aug 28: In 2023-24 season (Kharif-2), the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has undertaken a massive programme to cultivate transplanted Aman (T-Aman) in 13 upazilas of the district.
According to the DAE sources said, a total of 83,100 hectares (ha) of land will be brought under T-Aman       cultivation.
These included 84,30 hectares of land in Hossainpur Upazila, 10,635 ha in Kishoreganj Sadar, 10,450 ha in Pakundia, 12,960 ha in Katiadi, 12,960 ha Karimganj, 7,555 ha in Tarail, 465 ha in Itna, 995 ha in Mithamoin,  1,450 ha in Nikli, 1,040 ha Austagram,  7,080 ha in Bajitpur, 6,816 ha in Kuliarchar,  and 2,285 ha in Bhairab Upazila.
Deputy Director of DAE-Kishoreganj Md Abdus Sattar said, DAE"s field workers and crop specialists have started rendering their field level services and exchanging views with farmers to educate them about the modern method of T-Aman cultivation for achieving best yielding rate but at the minimum production cost.
Earlier, to make the farming programme a success, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and its approved dealers distributed high quality T-Aman seeds among farmers of the district at a fair price. Adequate steps have been taken to ensure smooth supply of chemical fertiliser, pesticide and other necessary input for the growers.
Commercial banks and other financial institutions and NGOs are providing easy term agriculture loan to the poor and marginal farmers to help them cultivate the T-Aman paddy in their lands without economical           hardship.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four drown in Mymensingh, Rangamati, Gaibandha
DAE takes steps to cultivate T-Aman in Kishoreganj
40 kg venison recovered from Sundarban
Three men electrocuted in Munshiganj, Dinajpur
Road mishaps claim five lives in four districts
‘NGOs help make rural economy vibrant’
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
Haluaghat Press Club gets new body


Latest News
Woman 'kills husband' in Rajshahi 3 days after marriage
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bangladesh has an independent judicial process: Shahriar
Minor child drowns in Faridpur
Probe report against Mushtaque on Sept 18
Imran Khan's graft conviction suspended: lawyer
Housewife beaten to death in Pabna
Global leaders' statements similar to interference: ACC lawyer
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mymensingh, two held
Most Read News
Evolving post-Brexit UK-Bangladesh ties
Case filed by 18 staff, Dr Yunus summoned
Journalist Kazi Shahid Ahmed passes away
Remove Tarique Rahman's all speeches from online, HC to BTRC
Report in graft case against SK Sinha on Oct 26
Samrat's bail extended, charge frame hearing on Oct 2
US tries to maintain its hegemony
Annual science fair held in Kamalganj
Stocks extend gaining streak
Bismillah group chairman held for 'embezzling' Tk 1200cr from Basic Bank
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft