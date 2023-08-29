Video
40 kg venison recovered from Sundarban

Published : Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Aug 28: A total of 40 kilogram (kg) of venison was seized from Sundarban in the district on Sunday.
Members of Burigoalini Range Office of the Department of Forest (DoF)-Satkhira made the seizure of the deer meat at about 12:30 pm.
The drive was made under the leadership of Assistant Range Officer Noor Alam. It raided Hazir Bharani in the Sundarban.
Forest workers searched the boats used by poachers. The 40 kg meat included head, skin and legs.
On hearing the news of the raid, organized group of poachers managed to flee.
Satkhira Range Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) KM Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the news. He said, after being informed of the news of deer poaching in Sundarban, an immediate raid was made at the spot.


