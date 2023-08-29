Three men electrocuted in Munshiganj, Dinajpur





MUNSHIGANJ: Two workers were electrocuted in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Tula Mia, 41, hailed from Haluaghat Upazila in Mymensingh District, and Palash, 40, from Madhupur Upazila of Tangail District.

It was known that the two workers came in contact with an electric wire while they were cleaning around an electricity pole in Nimtala Housing Project area at Mirzakanda under Keain Union in Sirajdikhan Upazila in the afternoon, which left the duo critically injured.

The injured were rescued by locals, but both of them died on the way to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: A young man was electrocuted in a trap made to save chickens of his farm from wild cats in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Salman Farsi, 22, son of Golam Mostafa, a resident of Chaurigachha Village under Bulakipur Union in the upazila.

It was known that the youth came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at his farm in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident.



